‘Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad’: Ben Stokes on Deepti Sharma run out incident

Deepti Sharma’s legal run-out of Charlie Dean has created a stir across the cricketing world. Social media is flooded with reactions on the incident that took place in the third and final ODI between India Women vs England Women at the Lord’s cricket ground on Saturday.

When the cricket fraternity is still divided over the run-out controversy, England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes reacted to the use of his own photo on social media. Netizens have compared the Deepti Sharma incident with Stokes’ bat- deflection incident in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand. Taking to Twitter he said, “Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad?”

Deepti Sharma’s morphed photo posing like Ben Stokes surfaced after Indian fans reminded English fans about the infamous World Cup incident involving Stokes. England were rewarded with six runs after Martin Guptill’s throw took a wicked deflection off Stokes’ bat during the 2019 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has also reacted to the incident asking whether the ‘umpire had given the warning.’ Vaughan reacted to England captain Heather Knight’s claim that no warning was given to Charlie before the run out.

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given,” Knight wrote on Twitter.

“They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”

Deepti, who had said that the team had “repeatedly” warned Dean for leaving the crease too early, had stopped in her stride and ran out the batter. “We did things as per the rules and guidelines,” she said after landing in India.

“We told the umpires as well, but she was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” she was quoted as saying to reporters.