Why China were knocked out of Asian Games cricket even before a ball was bowled

Asian Games cricket: China were knocked out without a ball being bowled in the quarter-final on Wednesday. (X)

Two days before the official opening of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the Chinese women’s cricket team faced an agonising exit without even taking the field.

The opening quarter-final fixture of the women’s T20I cricket event between China and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather around the Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Heavy weather had plagued Korogi Sports Park on the outskirts of Nagoya all week, culminating in a total cancellation of play on Thursday morning, proving costly for the Chinese side, making their third Asiad appearance since 2010.

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How did Bangladesh qualify over China?

Nigar Sultana’s Bangladesh, therefore, advanced to the semi-final stage over China despite an abandoned game. According to the Asian Games cricket Playing Conditions, rule 16.10.2 (b) states that the higher-ranked side will advance in the event of a washout.