Not Varun. Not Kuldeep. Why Axar Patel was the real weapon against Pakistan

India’s minimalist spinner delivered when surprise mattered more than spectacle.

Written by: Venkata Krishna B
4 min readColomboUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 09:33 PM IST
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo
When Suryakumar Yadav wants to strangle the life out of an opponent, he has options. On a slow Premadasa pitch, with the ball stopping and turning unpredictably, he could have turned to Varun Chakaravarthy—the mystery spinner who has claimed more wickets than anyone since the last T20 World Cup. Or Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist-spinning artist, whose bag of tricks neutralizes match-ups. Both were unplayable on paper. Both were expected.

But Suryakumar did what good captains do: he surprised.

In the fifth over, with Babar Azam and Usman Khan at the crease, he handed the ball to Axar Patel. The match-up was obvious—two right-handers, one left-arm spinner. But Axar is not just a match-up. He is a minimalistic statement.

Axar Patel does not dazzle. He does not need to. While Varun and Kuldeep rely on illusion, Axar’s arsenal is built on precision: trajectory, crease position, pace, the arm-ball, the under-cutter. On a pitch already doing enough, mystery was redundant. What India needed was control.

Brought into the powerplay, Axar had no margin for error. No loopy deliveries, no freebies. With Babar Azam pre-meditating his shots before the run-up even began, Axar’s only adjustment was a late tweak—a straighter undercutter, landing on off-stump. Babar’s swipe was a gamble, a prayer that the ball would spin away. It didn’t. The stumps were disturbed. The trap was set.

“Some balls were skidding, some were spinning more,” Axar would later say, his voice calm, his words measured. “The plan was simple: understand what the batsman wants to do, then take it away.”

Axar vs Usman

Usman Khan was Pakistan’s only batsman who had found rhythm. He had survived the early chaos, even managed a few boundaries. But Axar, ever the student of the game, noticed something: Usman’s trigger movement, the way he shifted his weight just a fraction early when targeting the leg side.

Axar, reading the intent, dragged his length back. The pitch did the rest. Usman was stumped, literally and figuratively.

Pakistan's players wait for the third umpire's decision for the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo) Pakistan’s players wait for the third umpire’s decision for the wicket of India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo)

“On a big ground, batsmen target the short boundaries,” Axar explained. “But if the ball is spinning and skidding, they won’t hit through the off. So when he stepped out, I just pulled it back. Let the pitch do the work.”

It was not just skillful execution. It was anticipation.

Axar Patel is not just a bowler. He is a solution. In a team brimming with match-winners, his value lies in his adaptability. He can bowl defensively, attack when needed, and with the bat, he floats—anchoring when required, accelerating when the moment demands.

“As an all-rounder, you have to be ready for anything,” he says. “If the team needs me, it means they trust me. That’s my plus point.”

In India’s flexible gameplan, Axar is the ultimate flex. No frills. No fuss. Just results.

On a night when mystery was expected, it was the minimalist who delivered. Axar Patel did not just take wickets. He outthought the opposition. And in T20 cricket, where chaos is currency, that is often the most valuable skill of all.

And in the end, that’s what makes Axar Patel so special: in a world obsessed with spectacle, he wins with substance.

