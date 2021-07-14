‘Why are they playing?’: Former stars slam Pakistan cricket team after England whitewash

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam reacts during the one day international cricket match between England and Pakistan. (AP Photo)

The Pakistan cricket team has come under harsh criticism after England completed a clean sweep of the three-match one-day international series on Tuesday. James Vince posted his maiden international century to help England to a three-wicket win over the men in green.

Vince scored 102 from 95 balls as a depleted England lineup chased down 332 at Edgbaston with two overs to spare. Most of England’s first-choice ODI lineup had to isolate after a COVID-19 outbreak just over a week ago following the Sri Lanka series.

Pakistan’s abysmal performance in the series led to former spinner Danish Kaneria lashing out at the team.

“It seemed like Pakistan’s B-Team was playing against England’s A-Team and were brutally thrashed, whitewashed 0-3. Where has Pakistan’s performance gone? No doubt Babar Azam has gained his form but what about bowling?

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was distraught and in his assessment said, “Such a poor performance. Neither they can bowl nor field well and take catches. Why are they even playing cricket? Why are they up to ruin the Pakistan cricket team?” Kaneria said in his latest YouTube video.

“It’s a shameful performance. Our board is average. It brings average people, the management is average so obviously, they are going to build an average team. You can’t expect extraordinary things from average people. It’s wrong for you to expect.

#PAKvENG What started off as an aberration, a momentary glitch became a norm! Massively disturbing this 3-0 score line!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 14, 2021

Pakistan lost the first ODI by nine wickets after which they were beaten by 52 runs in the second encounter before finally losing the third by 3 wickets. Their next assignment is the T20I series against England on July 16.