Why are RCB batters sporting impractical long hair during a sticky summer tournament like IPL?

An ode to T20 World Cup winner Tilak Varma? A riff off peak-MS Dhoni as respect? Or just a copy of the latest matinee idol from Kannada or Telugu movie industries? The Royal Challengers Bangalore team saw four of their frontline players turn up for the photo shoot, sporting longer hairdos.

Captain Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim David reported sporting long tresses which in Indian cricket are an ultimate tribute to CSK’s MS Dhoni.

While cackling speculation on social media twisted what it could mean under a catty hashtag of ‘iykyk’, others reckoned this highly impractical idea of growing their hair during a non-salubrious, sticky, sweaty summer slam of a tournament might just be a promotion collaboration with a hair cream or (best case scenario) barber brand.