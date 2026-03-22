Why are RCB batters sporting impractical long hair during a sticky summer tournament like IPL?

Captain Rajat Patidar led the 'Mane in Red-Blue' brigade alongwith Krunal Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim David

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Mar 22, 2026 06:15 PM IST
RCBRajat Patidar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Venkatesh Iyer in clockwise direction. (FILE photo)
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An ode to T20 World Cup winner Tilak Varma? A riff off peak-MS Dhoni as respect? Or just a copy of the latest matinee idol from Kannada or Telugu movie industries? The Royal Challengers Bangalore team saw four of their frontline players turn up for the photo shoot, sporting longer hairdos.

Captain Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim David reported sporting long tresses which in Indian cricket are an ultimate tribute to CSK’s MS Dhoni.

While cackling speculation on social media twisted what it could mean under a catty hashtag of ‘iykyk’, others reckoned this highly impractical idea of growing their hair during a non-salubrious, sticky, sweaty summer slam of a tournament might just be a promotion collaboration with a hair cream or (best case scenario) barber brand.

The time to keep long hair in India is October-February at most, but peak-April and May sporting of a flowing mane will be considered bold – or foolish, by most.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept it sensible, but bowlers tend to be more bothered by exertions since they run, while batters can tee off and swing their bats in their shifts wearing helmets, so might come up with these impractical and not-so-bright jokes.

The IPL is expected to have double headers on weekends, so RCB will play their fair share of 3:30 pm games around the country.

RCB will start their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening day of the season in Bengaluru and will play Chennai Super Kings in the second home game before going away to play two away games against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively.

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At any rate, a collaboration announcement is anticipated given the coordinated foolhardiness. RCB have tieups with derma companies and men’s styling brands. The internet though had a field day guessing on the reasons.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

Home Away Venue Date
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 28/03/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 5/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 10/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 12/04/2026

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