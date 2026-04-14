Why AFI wants to vet athletes’ contracts with sponsors

Earlier this month, the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) informed its players that they could no longer sign any commercial contract without them vetting the terms and conditions. Reliance Foundation Youth Sports, JSW Sports, ONGC Sports, GoSports Foundation and OGQ — entities that support and sponsor Indian athletes — were also made aware of the new order.
This development would rock the boat with regards to the support system availed by these sportspersons. The athletes and the institutes that manage their affairs are sceptical about the AFI’s intervention.
But there is more to the story. While on the face of it, this seems like a case of the federation trying to control its athletes, what cannot be overlooked was the need to streamline the system.
Of late, there has been a bidding war between private sponsors to sign up athletes. Coaches and agents have also often acted as mediators to strike personal deals. There have been instances of athletes getting stuck in complicated contracts with no exit clause. But even athletes face allegations of switching alliances on a whim and failing to honour commercial commitments.
While the AFI has clarified that they are “mindful of athletes’ welfare” and “does not want to come in the way of them making money”, Manisha Malhotra, president of the JSW-promoted Inspire Institute of Sport, says “there could have been a better way than putting out a diktat”.
“They (AFI) could have worked together with the athletes and the stakeholders. You cannot dictate terms like this because they (AFI) don’t employ these athletes. Athletes are not contracted with the AFI. Every federation in India wants leverage and control over athletes,” she said.
However, the AFI has its reasons to bring about the change. World Athletics vice-president and Federation spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said the objective of vetting the contracts was to protect athletes as well as private sponsors.
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“Ninety percent of Indian athletes don’t know how to read contracts. We are trying to safeguard athletes. There are cases of athletes not having an exit clause in the contract, while the sponsor had one,” Sumariwalla said.
He goes on to add that private sponsors have complained about their athletes being stolen by their rivals.
“These athletes move from one private sponsor to another too soon. Some coaches and those posing as agents are asking athletes to move because they want a cut from the sponsor. These people are sub-agents not recognised by World Athletics. If athletes move every three months… not even spending a whole season with a sponsor, private sponsors have a problem,” he says.
Another point of friction between athletes and private sponsors is stipends being suspended if an athlete is injured, according to Sumariwalla.
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“If an athlete comes to us with a contract that states their stipend will stop in case of injury or that if you don’t perform you don’t get anything, our legal team can make the athlete understand what they are getting into. If the athlete still wants to go and sign, it’s okay,” he said.
Malhotra acknowledged that there is a race to sign up athletes.
“That is a definite problem across the board and not just in athletics. It’s like a bidding war. If there were enough high-quality athletes for everybody to support, this wouldn’t happen. There are, say, just two athletes of quality,” she says.
She also pinned the blame on athletes for frequently switching private sponsors.
“They do not necessarily go for a situation where their development or their well-being is really looked after. It has become monetary. The bidding war is like… ‘listen, will you allow my home coach to travel or will you allow my dad to travel with me?’ It has nothing to do with performance.”
Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida.
Professional Background
Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express.
Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers.
Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features.
Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025)
Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories
Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams."
Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats
Podcast Presence
He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events.
Experience: 24+ years
Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010)
Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010
Social Media
X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie
You can follow his latest work and full archive on his official author profile. ... Read More