Why 2026 IPL could see a 300-run team total

Accounts of batsmen who saw their teams slipping when the 300-run mark in T20s was within arm’s reach are similar to those of mountaineers who had to retreat to the bases within touching distance of elusive peaks. They speak with regret and wonderment.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head has talked of “I could see 300,” en route to his team’s hasty ascent to 287/3 versus RCB in 2024, the highest score in the league. Last season, Head and friends pummelled 286/6, and centurion Ishan Kishan rattled out that “we were just a few steps away (from 300).”

Time was when 300 was a hallowed score in 50 overs. It was only three decades ago that India made their first against Pakistan in Sharjah. Since then, the 50-over game has evolved at such blinding speed that 400s were struck and chased, England came two runs short of 500, List A teams scaled 500 twice, and 300s sprouted in T20Is.

The wait for the IPL’s first 300, though, drags on. But its birth has seldom appeared nearer. Nine of the ten highest totals in the league were pillaged in the last two seasons; twelve of the 13 times teams have posted 250-plus totals have occurred in the last three seasons. Batting strike rates are shooting up every season. In 2023, it was 141.71; in 2025 it moved up to 152.39. The Impact Player Rule — introduced in 2023 — has endowed the licence to tee, resulting in enhanced strikes rate in every phase of the game. Two seasons, the power pair of Abhishek Sharma and Head overhauled a target of 166 in 58 balls. A natural progression would have pegged the total to 332.

Sometime post-pandemic, IPL entered the supersonic era. Batsmen and franchises shed inhibitions, the game became an extended powerplay. Strike rate became the most valued metric. Hit every ball for a six — even if humanly impossible — is the league’s unwritten code. Bowlers are merely happy that not every ball of theirs is hit for a six.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has witnessed the most number of 250-plus scores in history. (Sportzpics) The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has witnessed the most number of 250-plus scores in history. (Sportzpics)

It’s only a mystery — as well as the dint of the bowlers to resist the age of carnage — that the league has not seen a 300 yet. It’s no simple exercise. In 16,550 T20 games, only five times have 300 been touched or surpassed. That is a rarity of once in 3,310 games.

There are several variables involved. The pitch needs to be placid, with the perfect amount of pace and bounce; utter absence of swing, seam and spin. More than one batsman needs to score at 250-plus strike rate; the team ought to score at 15 runs an over there or thereabouts. Ideally, but not necessarily, one batsman needs to score a hundred, because a team needs continuous assault from one end. Wickets could break the impetus. All five 300-plus totals had a batsman reaching three figures. It had six-hitting deluge too.

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Big-hitting teams strike 18-20 sixes on an average. Theoretically, if a side hacks 20 sixes and fours apiece (that is 200 off 40 balls), they require a manageable 100 off 80 balls. If only SRH had scored singles from half off their dot balls (24), they could have surpassed 300 against MI last year.

None of the 10 arenas for this season’s IPL overawes with size. None of the groundsmen would produce turners. It was a ploy LSG had tried, succeeded, and ultimately failed. Pitches could get tired and weary from use too.

Big totals are likely to hit the league at the start rather than towards the end. The harsh summer could take its toll on the surface and make it drier, cramps could fatigue batsmen and fatigue-related injuries could hamper teams. Seventeen of IPL’s top-20 totals of all time were achieved in March and April. May and June have seen a decline in totals. So, April could be the cruellest month for bowlers.

Likeliest venue

If the likeliest venue to witness the first 300 is the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the highest incidence of 250-plus scores (3), the team likeliest to the feat is SRH. The top four of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, could ratchet up unimagined destruction.

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The night they hammered 286 for three (at Chinnaswamy), they were 165 for 1 in 12.2 overs. Head’s departure stalled the run-rate, and they lost the furious tempo later in the piece. In another instance, they fell short by 23 runs, thanks chiefly to four thrifty overs (4-0-36-0) from Jasprit Bumrah. He could be one reason Mumbai Indians would be the unlikeliest side to ship in 300.

But it’s entirely conceivable that some team would score 300, soon enough, and a night of pure damnation awaits bowlers. SRH-inspired, teams have stacked their orders with mind-shivering ammo. Kolkata Knight Riders have Finn Allen, Sunil Narine and Rovman Powell; RCB have Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd. The list is endless. And the 300 peak is gleaming to be conquered, before new heights pounce on the ever-receding IPL horizon.