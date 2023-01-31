Who’s the lady that Virat Kohli wants to take out for dinner, and where would he want to meet Mohammad Ali ?

Star cricketer Virat Kohli has revealed the lady he would like to take on dinner and also the person he would like to be stranded with on an island. Here are Kohli’s smart and quick answers to some of the interesting questions asked during a brand promotion video.

Q- What would be your advice to your 16-year-old self?

A- Learn about the world a little more, open your mind up a little more, and there’s life beyond Delhi as well.

Q- What or where is your happiest place?

A- Happiest place is home.

Q- What’s the weirdest diet you’ve ever tried?

A- Up till the age of 25…24… It was the weirdest diet ever. I mean I literally ate all the junk food in the world. So that for me was weird this is normal.

Q- What’s your planking record?

A- I don’t know about. Three, three and a half minutes? Yeah, I think so.

Q- Who is the historical female figure you’d like to take out for dinner?

A- I never got the chance to meet Lataji, so It would have been amazing to have a conversation and get to know about her life and about her journey a little bit more.

Q- Who would you want to be stranded with on an island besides family?

A- Besides family… Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, Team India is currently hosting New Zealand for a three-match T20 series without Virat Kohli.Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid recently explained that Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been dropped from India’s T20 squad and have been rested ahead of the all-important four-match Test series between India and Australia, set to start from February 9 at Nagpur. India will host Australia for four Tests and three ODIs at home.

The 34-year-old batsman has been in great form recently. He scored 781 runs in 20 T20 Internationals last year with a jaw-dropping average of 55.78.