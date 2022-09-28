‘Who’s excited to see Harmanpreet back’: WBBL posts Harmanpreet Kaur’s T20 numbers ahead of season

After a stupendous show against England in the three-match ODI series, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to continue her form to WBBL 2022. Harmanpreet, who smashed a match-winning 143 not out off 111 deliveries in the second match in Canterbury, was re-signed by Melbourne Renegades for a second season with them, in the 2022-23 WBBL.

Excited to see her superb form, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday posted a message and her T20 stats on their official Twitter handle. The Tweet read, “Hands up who’s excited to see @ImHarmanpreet back in Australia next month?!

The right-hander was the Player of the Tournament in the last WBBL season for her all-round show of 406 runs and 15 wickets, leading both batting and bowling charts for Renegades.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Harmanpreet jumped four spots to reach the fifth spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings. She leads a bunch of India players who have made rapid gains in the rankings after the team’s 3-0 sweep over England.