“Whole of Punjab as well India stands with Arshdeep today”, says Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh

Punjab Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has encouraged Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh after the 24-year-old dropped a catch against Pakistan in the India Pakistan super four match in Asia Cup, which India lost, in Dubai on Sunday. Talking to Singh’s mother Baljeet Kaur over phone, Hayer told Kaur that Punjab as well whole of India is proud of Singh and youth like Singh are an inspiration for the youth in the country.

“You all should be in high spirits. Whole of Punjab as well India stands with Arshdeep today. People, who have not played cricket ever, are making such comments. Arshdeep carried the hopes of 140 crore Indians and it’s a big thing for a 24-year-old youngster. The captain showed faith over Arshdeep for bowling the last over and that speaks of Arshdeep’s talent,” Hayer told Baljeet Kaur, mother of Arshdeep Singh on Monday morning.

The Punjab youngster had dropped the catch of Pakistan batsman Asif Ali in the 18th over of the Pakistan Innings with Pakistan requiring 31 runs off 16 balls. With Pakistan needing seven runs in the last over, Singh bowled the last over and removed Asif Ali off the fourth ball of the over with Pakistan requiring two runs off two balls. Iftikhar Khan scored two runs off the penultimate ball to hand Pakistan the win. “A lot of people fail to see the hard work done by the players to play for India. Arshdeep bowled the last over superbly. When Arshdeep will come after winning the Asia Cup, I will accompany you to welcome him at the airport. Please tell Arshdeep to concentrate on the rest of the matches and he is an inspiration for the youth. We have seen players like Sachin Tendulkar too not scoring runs in some matches and things like these happen in sports,” Hayer said.

Arshdeep’s mother Baljeet Kaur , who along with her Husband Darshan Singh, is in UAE to watch the Asia Cup matches, told Hayer that the whole Indian team is with Arshdeep Singh. “When we sat with him after the match, Arshdeep told us not to worry and he will give his best as always. The whole Indian team has supported him and he will answer the critics with his performance,” Kaur told Hayer.