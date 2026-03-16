Who would Harmanpreet, Suryakumar and Shubman Gill trust to bowl and bat in the last over?

Suryakumar Yadav backed his India and IPL teammate Jasprit Bumrah as the go-to man at the death. (AP Photo)

The BCCI awards night on Sunday also offered insights into which bowler or batter do the winning captains of India’s various cricket teams trust.

Trust enough, to hand them the ball in the last over defending a score, or send them in to bat hypothetically, in pursuit of a target.

For Suryakumar Yadav, who famously handed the ball to Shivam Dube albeit well after New Zealand were blown away, the freshly minted T20 skipper chose his franchise mate, and perhaps the world’s best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. “Taking no credit away from Arshdeep,” he would diligently add. Arshdeep had bowled tight at the death through this WC cycle, but Bumrah is unparalleled.