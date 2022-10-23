scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Who will win, India or Pakistan? ‘51% Pakistan advantage,’ says Sunil Gavaskar about India-Pakistan clash

‘Usually the pressure was on Pakistan in world cups. This time, India will be under huge huge pressure” Misbah-ul-Haq makes big statement.

India vs PakistanIndia and Pakistan will lock horns on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Pakistan holds the advantage (“51% Pakistan, 49% India”) ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 world cup game in Melbourne. “Whenever India-Pakistan match starts, it always starts with 50-50% percentage,” said former Pakistan captain Younis Khan on the same Ary News channel.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes India will be under “huge huge pressure”.

“Usually the pressure used to be on Pakistan in world cups. But this time it will be on India. Last world cup they were out of the tournament. Same in Asia cup. India will be under huge huge pressure,” Misbah said on A Sports.

“If Pakistan lands the first punch – either Shaheen’s over or the opening partnership, it might be very difficult for India. Who takes that first initiative will be important. India’s comfort zone is to bowl first and chase. Same for Pakistan in recent times. If the bad weather is around, both will want to bowl first. The question will be there in front of them what to do if there is a full 20-overs match,” Misbah said.

Wasim Akram reckoned that it’s a new tournament and India are a good team and “are a little ahead”. “I would like Pakistan to start as underdogs!”

Kamran Akmal, former wicketkeeper, went with Gavaskar’s prediction. “It’s all about pressure. In 1999, I remember India were not in good form but they won. This world cup is about fast bowling vs batting. It’s early to say but I go with Sunnybhai’s assessment.”

“The ball will perhaps swing more. Spinners might find it difficult to grip the ball,” Gavaskar added. Younis Khan agreed. “The new ball will be difficult to play for batsmen. There will be some movement.”

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 11:41:43 am
Oct 23: Latest News