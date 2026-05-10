Who is CSK’s Urvil Patel who hit 6,6,6,6,6,4,6 vs Lucknow Super Giants

When Urvil Patel walked into the middle in the fourth over, Lucknow Super Giants would have breathed easy. With 203 to defend, they had seen the back of Sanju Samson early. In a season when Chennai Super Kings have blown hot and cold, they are an outfit that has been over-reliant on Samson for the heavy lifting.

Here, in a must-win match, they needed a collective effort from the batting unit to chase what would be their first 200-plus chase since the 2018 final. The stakes were high and the Powerplay needed to be maximised.

The firepower that CSK needed was provided by Urvil, the wicketkeeper-batsman who had been waiting in the wings at the start of the season and hadn’t made full use of the opportunities he had been offered so far.