Who is the unknown Australian offspinner Todd Murphy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The bespectacled 22-year old Australian spinner Todd Murphy has said that he was “but surprised” by his call-up to the Test squad for the India series but the offspinner, who has just played seven first-class games, could turn out to be the wildcard surprise of the tour, if people close to him are to be believed.

It was the spin coach Craig Howard, a contemporary legspinner of Shane Warne and who is now the spin coach of New Zealand women team, who first spotted Murphy at a fortunate encounter at a U-16 trial.

Before we go into the past, here is Howard’s assessment on Murphy the spinner. “He’s very well set up to bowl with a high overspun seam position, which in Australian conditions it’s imperative that you beat people in the air rather than trying to beat them off the wicket,” Howard told Cricket Australia. “The most difficult conditions (for spinners) is Australian conditions; non-abrasive conditions are the most challenging because you’ve really got to beat people in the air. And he certainly can do that, so adapting to highly abrasive conditions is a lot easier than trying to do it the other way.”

Post his selection, Murphy has been picking up tips about bowling in India from Steve Keefe, the spinner who stunned India in the Pune Test in 2017.

“He spins up at the back of the ball, which means he’s going to get a lot of drop. He’s going to get a lot of bounce and in the right condition, spin,” Keef told SMH. Murphy made his first-class debut for Victoria in April 2021 and has captured 29 wickets averaging 25.2.

Howard was at the small town of Rochester in Victoria to watch his son trial at the U-16 camp when he spotted a 16-year old Murphy bowling off spin. Impressed, Howard enquired about Murphy and was told: “He’s a batter that bowls a bit of medium pace, he’s just stuffing around”. “And I actually said, ‘he’s your best spinner’ just off the cuff a little bit,” Howard said.

Howard then watched Murphy bowl in couple of games; by then Murphy had started to bowl more offspin. His style was “a little bit awkward, his strategies were a little bit different”. Howard then had a word with Murphy’s father Jamie, who has also played cricket, and had him send the son to him for some private spin coaching lessons – “Just to try and tidy up a little bit”.

Murphy would play a full season with Sandhurst Cricket Club in Bendigo, where Howard was based, and the spin bowling technique began to be formalised. “we worked consistently all through the year on getting him technically set up and then playing with him I was able to guide him tactically as well,” Howard says.

Murphy has talked about how he never enjoyed bowling medium pace and his stint with Howard set up his career.

“I never really enjoyed bowling medium pace at training,” Murphy told Cricket.com.au.”So I kept tinkering with (off-spin) and then for me it was like ‘why not, why can’t I do it? The medium pace was never going to take me anywhere. So being open to changing and really enjoying learning about off-spin bowling and having Craig there to talk to was awesome.”

Speaking to Sportstar, ahead of the India series, Murphy picked the 2008 game at Sydney, in the infamous monkey-gate series involving Harbhajan Singh, as his favourite India-Australia game.

“The two teams have a great history and some unbelievable battles over the years. The one that always sticks in my mind is when Michael Clarke got three wickets in the last couple of overs to win the match at the SCG (2008), and everyone went crazy!”