Who is Shan Masood, the left-handed batsman who has replaced Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s squad for World T20?

When was he born?

Not a usual question, in listicles like this, but here is thing. When Shan Masood was born on 14th October 1989, guess where his father was? In Sharjah, watching Wasim Akram take a hat-trick against West Indies. It was quite a bowling feat, too, still fresh in memory. Watch out for how he switches from over to around to bend the ball in his inimitable fashion. But hey, that’s not our story. So, Shan Masood thinks cricket is in his “genetics” because of how cricket-mad his father is.

Just one more bit about his banker father’s love for cricket here. He has been to nearly all the world cups but the poor man missed out one: the 1992 world cup that Pakistan won. Masood pulls his legs for that terrible miss.

“He was based in Kuwait but unfortunately because of the Gulf war we ended up moving to US, where my brother was born,” says Shan Masood in an interview to Channel 7.

Why did the family move back to Pakistan?

“My sister is a special child; has a chromosome disorder by birth. We moved back to Pakistan to facilitate her and have more people take care of her,” Masood says. He later went to the boarding school in UK where his family also joined him, and they lived there for 10 years. “Our family is well-travelled”. His sister died a couple of years ago.

How did living in England help his cricket?

He came very close to breaking Alastair Cook’s schoolboy runs-record in a season. He rubbed shoulders with Jonny Bairstow, James Taylor, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings at school cricket. “England will always hold a special place for me in helping me evolve as a cricketer”.

What did he say earlier this year when out of the Pakistan team?

“Last couple of years have taught me a lot, from losing place in Pakistan team to losing captaincy of Multan Sultans and losing my place in the PSL playing XI, and then eight months back when my sister passed away – I realised life is beyond just cricket,” he told Geo TV. “I am enjoying whatever I am playing. I can’t play for all my life so I have to enjoy the moment that is with me”

What did Mohammad Yousuf tell about Masood this May?

I doubt if any Asian cricketer has hit two double centuries and reaching 1000 runs so quickly. I am sure selectors will be looking at him. He is already there in Test scheme. In ODIs we have to see. He is an opener and No.3 player, we have players there, so we have to see how to fit him in.

What has Shahid Afridi say about him?

He wants to comeback. He is my favourite. His character is outstanding: he just focusses on his cricket. Never talks any negative thing. People who want to come back should learn from him. He is smart, even though he is an opener has come down to bat at No.3 an No.4 in domestic cricket, and there is place available in Pakistan in those spots.

How did he cope when he was out of team??

“In our culture, the worst thing is that we view failure as something bad. It has repercussions and penalties but failure offers lessons and if you have willingness to learn, you can learn and come back,” Masood told Cricast with Sawera Pasha.

“I have lots of low points. I am a very emotional person. Dil pay leta hoon but my intentions are good. But that personality has also been a driving force. I would tell myself, if people are talking about me or writing about me (badly), I can also show them what I can do. At the end of day its about performance. Shan Masood is nothing, bigger players have been dropped.”

Who is his idol, a sort of mentor figure?

Younis Khan. “I have learnt a lot from him. In the past, when I used to talk about my batting problems, technique, but he would talk about the bigger picture of life. I didn’t understand it then. Now when I rewind it, remember it, I can see the value. If I had listened to him then, I could have got better earlier. He was my hero growing up and to share dressing room for Habib Bank and Pakistan team- there could be no bigger influence than him. Pakistan cricket needs characters like him who doesn’t just teach technique but teaches life- how to make split-second decisions. Cricket is a game of decisions,” Masood said.

Which bowler he would like to play?

“Jasprit Bumrah will be a challenge I would like to face. My favourite is Dale Steyn. James Anderson has dismissed me a few times. When I would see Glenn Mcgrath on TV, I would think he will send me back to pavilion quickly!” He says with a laugh to Sawera. “And my current best fast bowler is Pat Cummins.”

A fan of Yuvraj Singh when growing up, Masood now likes Virat Kohli but gets the most pleasure from watching Rohit Sharma bat, he has said.