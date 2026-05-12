Who is Nahid Rana, Bangladesh pacer who took five wickets against Pakistan

Nahid Rana, the promising 23-year-old Bangladesh pacer ran through Pakistan’s middle-order in the final session, as the hosts posted a 104-run win in the first Test at Mirpur. The win was Bangladesh’s third in a row against Pakistan as apart from Rana, the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, were also amongst wickets as they won a third Test in a row against their opponents.

After Bangladesh set a target of 268, Pakistan came to bat just before lunch on Day 5, needing to bat two sessions out. While they lost Imam-ul-Haq in the first over, they seemed to be on track to hold for a draw when they took tea at 116/3 with Rana removing captain Shan Masood just before the break. Post the tea break, Rana continued his fiery spell accounting for the wickets of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan and later removing Nomal Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl Bangladesh to a famous win.

The star undoubtedly was Rana, who has been part of the Bangladesh pace revolution in recent years. Alongside Taskin, Shoriful Islam, he has been amongst the exciting crop of pacers to emerge.

The final blow. Shaheen Shah Afridi falls. Bangladesh rise 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/KhyyFbSXB4 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 12, 2026

Who is Rana?

Capable of clocking in the north of 145kmph, Rana has already breached the 150kmph mark. Since making his Test debut in 2024, he has already played 11 Tests and has 33 wickets including two five-wicket hauls.

Rana started playing serious cricket in his late teens, having grown up in Rajshahi, on the international border with India. He didn’t really play in the age group teams of Bangladesh. Although his father insisted him to focus on academics, Rana was mostly plying his trade in tape-ball tennis ball cricket. “The place is more famous for mangoes rather than cricket, or any sport for that matter,” Nahid Rana said. “I was mainly playing taped tennis ball cricket (growing up) and could feel I was way quicker than those around me. I could extract more natural bounce because of my height.”

During one of the tournaments, he caught the eye of former Test fast bowler Alamgir Kabir, a coach at the Clemon Academy, a chain of cricket schools launched by former captain Khaled Mashud. “We were playing tape ball cricket and we needed a fast bowler. A local coach sent us Nahid. The keeper said he could barely see the first four ball. I kept for a ball and I couldn’t see it either,” says Kabir.

Rana’s evolution also reflects the changing landscape in Bangladesh cricket. For decades, they were reliant excessively on left-arm spinners. The fast bowlers were mostly used at the start of the innings, just until the new ball retained its shine. The story is no more the same. BCB director and a mentor to most cricketers from his country, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim buzzes with excitement. “To see a bowler from Bangladesh bowl 150 clicks is indeed exciting. Back in the day, we had just one medium pacer and the rest were all spinners. The fast bowlers have added both penetration and variety to our attack. We have a good fast bowling stock, different types of them, we have diversity in spin department. Such an attack is required to win Tests on a consistent basis abroad and hopefully we could do that in the future. All the great sides had great fast bowlers,” he explains.

When Courtney Walsh was the bowling coach, Rana was among the talents that Bangladesh invested in. Thanks to his pace, he has had batsmen hop to his short deliveries and bouncers, a sight that was not common in Bangladesh cricket. “Pace is never a surprise for me because I have been working hard, maintaining myself and eating properly. Rather than being surprised, I feel that anything can happen at any time [pace-wise]. I don’t want to be like anyone else or break someone’s record. What I want is to create my own records. As far as a wish or an aspiration goes, there is nothing bigger than winning a major trophy for the team,” he told the Daily Star.

With a smooth run-up, Rana has all the elements that makes a fast-bowler. And like many Pakistan pacers, Rana had too started his career by playing taped tennis ball cricket in Bangladesh. “While growing up, I always felt I was quick. But I mostly played with taped tennis balls back then. When I started playing with a cricket ball near the end of 2019, slowly things started to improve. I was so excited when I got a cricket ball in my hand for the first time as before I had only seen it on TV. It was a little heavier. I feel the smooth run-up and the jump generates the pace for me and when those things click, my wrist position automatically zones in,” he was quoted as saying.