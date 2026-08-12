Who is ‘King of Galle’ and why do Indian batters need to be wary of him?

Be it Mitchell Santner, Steve O’Keefe or Rangana Herath, Indian batters have historically had trouble against left-arm spinners. In the upcoming tour against Sri Lanka, which starts on Saturday, India will face another such wily left-arm finger spinner in Prabath Jayasuriya, who has already deceived batters in this format of the game. However, this is the first time in his career he will face India.

“The biggest challenge for Indian batters will certainly be the spinners. I certainly feel Prabath Jayasuriya will be the biggest challenge for the Indian batters. He is our main weapon, while Asitha Fernando will be important with the fast bowling,” former Sri Lankan cricketer Farveez Maharoof said.