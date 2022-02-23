scorecardresearch
Who is Carmelo Hayes? Hardik Pandya lookalike from WWE has fans stumped

Hayes is an American professional wrestler and he seemed to have a lot of similar features to Pandya who is one of the fittest cricketers in India.

By: Sports Desk |
February 23, 2022 10:09:03 pm
(From left): Hardik Pandya and Carmelo Hayes.

Social media is a tool for people from all across the globe to stay in touch and put out their varied opinions. On Wednesday, cricket and WWE crossed paths here as fans started posting reactions on how WWE’s Carmelo Hayes bears a striking resemblance to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Hayes is an American professional wrestler and he seemed to have a lot of similar features to Pandya who is one of the fittest cricketers in India. The fans could not stop their excitement watching the lookalike of Pandya and images of the star had gone viral on social media.

Even Hayes, took to Twitter to post his reaction. “@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love,” he posted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Hayes had defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to unify the North American Championship and Cruiserweight Championship. The Cruiserweight Championship was immediately retired, with Hayes recognized as the final Cruiserweight Champion and continuing as North American Champion.

Here are some of the reactions that have lit up social media:

Carmelo is in his first reign as the NXT North American champion and has just crossed 100 days as its holder while Hardik Pandya is preparing to start his captaincy stint for the IPL side Gujarat Titans.

