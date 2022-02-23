Who is Carmelo Hayes? Hardik Pandya lookalike from WWE has fans stumped

Social media is a tool for people from all across the globe to stay in touch and put out their varied opinions. On Wednesday, cricket and WWE crossed paths here as fans started posting reactions on how WWE’s Carmelo Hayes bears a striking resemblance to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Hayes is an American professional wrestler and he seemed to have a lot of similar features to Pandya who is one of the fittest cricketers in India. The fans could not stop their excitement watching the lookalike of Pandya and images of the star had gone viral on social media.

Even Hayes, took to Twitter to post his reaction. “@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love,” he posted.

Hayes had defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to unify the North American Championship and Cruiserweight Championship. The Cruiserweight Championship was immediately retired, with Hayes recognized as the final Cruiserweight Champion and continuing as North American Champion.

.@hardikpandya7 has me trending in India. Much love 🤟🏾 — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) February 22, 2022

Here are some of the reactions that have lit up social media:

After making a successful career in Cricket. Hardik pandya debuts in NXT pic.twitter.com/j4eDX0RZZZ — Ansh Saxena (@iam_kakarot69) February 22, 2022

When Carmelo Hayes Meets Hardik Pandya👀👀 pic.twitter.com/pBShSZGXUS — HearttBreakkKidd (@Rohit_RatedR) February 22, 2022

Hardik pandya looks cool in shirtless pic 🧐 pic.twitter.com/4fDdJ1Pv6E — Gautam (@its_gautam____) February 22, 2022

Just had a thought like yesterday that if one u actually tweet this out pic.twitter.com/bbwx9mLq6I — 𝔸𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕒 (@Athxrvx003) February 22, 2022

Carmelo is in his first reign as the NXT North American champion and has just crossed 100 days as its holder while Hardik Pandya is preparing to start his captaincy stint for the IPL side Gujarat Titans.