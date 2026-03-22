Who does Mohammad Kaif think will replace Josh Hazlewood for RCB in starting XI

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Josh Hazlewood played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s success last season; however, he is expected to miss the initial phase of the tournament. Speaking about who can replace the pacer, Mohammad Kaif said the Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy could be a viable option. Duffy, although he did not have a big role in the play in the World Cup coming into the tournament, was amongst the best T20I bowlers.
“Phil Salt, Hazlewood, Shepherd/Tim David, Bethell. Hazelwood, whenever he is back, and I think only one of Shepherd or David will play. I am keeping either for the finishing. As Livingstone is not there I am keeping Bethell, who can bat in the top three. They have so many options that they can even play just three foreign and eight Indian players,” Kaif stated on his YouTube channel.
“Duffy will be the fourth overseas. For Bethel, they have Padikkal and Venkatesh, who are both left-handers, they have options. For Hazlewood, Duffy is the like-to-like replacement. They will back Duffy first. They have the options to make Bethell wait. Even Shepherd and David can play together and it will be a solid combination,” he said.
Duffy’s name did not set the auction table on fire. He was sold for his entry price. RCB might sense a bargain, because he is arguably the most consistent T20 bowler in the last two years, once even climbing to the top of the chart. He is chiselled in Hazlewood mould. He doesn’t bowl with explosive pace, but possesses a staggering control of lines. He is brisk, blessed with dexterity in length, has adequate though no cryptic variations, has a heavy ball and can swing the ball both ways in favourable conditions.
The former RCB player also said he was a little surprised the franchise has let go of Liam Livingstone who is a brutal hitter with the bat and also can bowl both leg-spin and off-spin. “I am a little surprised that they released Livingstone. He scored in the final, and he was also the seventh bowling option, a third spinner. There might be some debate there. But they had so many options, which they never had before,” he said on his YouTube channel.
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