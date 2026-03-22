Who does Mohammad Kaif think will replace Josh Hazlewood for RCB in starting XI

Josh Hazlewood played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s success last season; however, he is expected to miss the initial phase of the tournament. Speaking about who can replace the pacer, Mohammad Kaif said the Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy could be a viable option. Duffy, although he did not have a big role in the play in the World Cup coming into the tournament, was amongst the best T20I bowlers.

“Phil Salt, Hazlewood, Shepherd/Tim David, Bethell. Hazelwood, whenever he is back, and I think only one of Shepherd or David will play. I am keeping either for the finishing. As Livingstone is not there I am keeping Bethell, who can bat in the top three. They have so many options that they can even play just three foreign and eight Indian players,” Kaif stated on his YouTube channel.