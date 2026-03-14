Who does Cheteshwar Pujara think is one of the ‘most destructive’ openers in IPL history and why?

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have played a crucial role in the brand of cricket the franchise has played in the last couple of seasons. Although last year was not as fruitful as it was in 2024, when the side reached the final, the intent with which they batted set the benchmark for the other sides on how to approach the powerplay. Lauding the pairing, former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara said they are the most destructive pairing up top.

“In the last couple of seasons, what we have seen from the openers of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, I can certainly say they are one of the most destructive opening pairs in IPL history,” Pujara said speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Out or Out of the Park’.