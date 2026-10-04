Who can be Kohli’s successor at 3 in ODI’s? Wasim Jaffer says southpaw can do it

Since becoming the number three in the Indian ODI batting line-up, Virat Kohli has had no looking back. He has been one of the greatest players of all time, not just in the format but in that position too. He has been a master of chases for India over the years, but the 37-year-old said the 2027 World Cup will be his last, leaving a big void in that position. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said Tilak Varma might be the right guy to replace Kohli in that spot for India.

“It feels great to see his versatility. He previously scored a century at No. 3, and now he has adapted to the No. 5 and No. 6 positions so beautifully. This is an amazing quality,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.