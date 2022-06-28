While You Were Asleep: Murray defends underarm serve at Wimbledon, West Indies beat Bangladesh 2-0, and Kapp first to score 150 in Tests for SA Women

Two-time Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray believes the underarm serve is a legitimate option to make sure the opponent doesn’t stand too deep to return service.

The 35-year old used the serve in his win over James Duckworth on Monday in his Centre Court win.

“He changed his return position, that’s why I did it,” the Scot said.

“He was struggling a little bit on the first-serve return, so he stepped probably two metres further back. As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in.”

Murray further added, “I personally have no issue with players using it. I never have.”

“Certainly more and more players have started returning from further, further behind the baseline now to give themselves an advantage to return. The underarm serve is a way of saying: ‘If you’re going to step back there, then I’m going to possibly throw that in.”

West Indies ease past Bangladesh

Powered by Kyle Mayers’ hundred in the first innings and some powerful pace bowling performances West Indies beat Bangladesh in the second Test by 10 wickets at St Lucia, winning both the matches in the two Test series.

The hosts’ first innings lead of 174 meant that Bangladesh could only post a total of 12 to be chased at with two days of play remaining. Bangladesh began the game on the penultimate day struggling at 134/6 and could only muster 52 more runs on the board.

Kyle Mayers was awarded as the player of the match and the player of the series for scoring the most runs (153) and picking six wickets. The implication of the result on the World Test Championship rankings meant West Indies survived in the race to WTC Final with 50 percent win percentage, sitting at the sixth spot in the points table.

🧹 Clean sweep for the hosts

🌟 Magnificent Kyle Mayers

📈 West Indies keep #WTC23 final hopes alive Major talking points from the second #WIvBAN Test 👇https://t.co/WXyF8Un7P7 — ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2022

Bangladesh on the other hand, sit on the bottom of the points table with only one win, one draw and eight defeats in this cycle of the championship.

Kapp to the rescue for South Africa Women

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp scored a sensational 150 to bail South Africa Women against England on the first day of the one-off Test in Taunton. The visitors were dismissed at 284 in the last piece of action on Monday.

Earlier, having been put in to bat first, South Africa were hanging by the thread at 45/4 when Kapp came in to bat. The 32-year old who was instrumental in South Africa’s road to the World Cup semi-final a few months back further established her supremacy as the premium all-format all-rounder with her 213-ball knock against the fall of wickets. Kapp became only the fourth South Africa Women to score a Test hundred and the first to score 150.

“I played that warm-up game and thought I shouldn’t be playing Test matches, because I was playing (like it was) a T20,” she said later. “But if you just take it ball by ball, and forget about the color of the ball that’s coming towards you, it helps a lot.”

The match marked South Africa Women’s return to the Test format after seven years, seven months and seven days.