scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Pujara steers Sussex to four-wicket win over Durham, Ireland win T20I series vs Afghanistan, USA pip Scotland by 2 wickets

Pujara remained unbeaten on 49 as Sussex defeated Durham by four wickets. Ireland clinched a 3-2 win against Afghanistan in the five-match T2OI series. USA defeated Scotland by 2 wickets in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

By: Sports Desk |
August 18, 2022 7:56:52 am
(L-R), Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 49 against Durham; Ireland clinched the T20I series against Afghanistan; Malhotra smashed 36 not out off 25 balls to guide USA to a two-wicket win over Scotland. (Twitter - Cheteshwar Pujara | Cricket Ireland | Cricket USA)

Sussex were in spot of bother after losing quick wickets while chasing 230 against Durham, but their skipper Cheteshwar Pujara (49 not of 68b; 2×4) held the fort at one end and steered his side to a four-wicket win at Chester-le-Street.

Pujara has been in red-hot form for Sussex, the right-handed batter has already mustered 406 runs in six List A matches in the ongoing Royal One Day Cup. The Indian batter has scored two centuries, including his career-best 174 against Surrey.

The Sussex were able to restrict Durham to 228 for eight from their 50 overs courtesy of three wickets from James Coles, while Aristides Karvelas and Bradley Currie claimed two wickets. Graham Clark top-scored for the hosts with 69.

Sussex made a composed start as Ali Orr provided the platform with a knock of 60, but regular wickets for the home side made life interesting as the South-Coast outfit wobbled during the latter stages of the chase.

However, Pujara held his patience with an unbeaten 49 before Coles knocked off the winning runs with a drive down the ground.

Ireland vs Afghanistan

Mark Adair (3/16) starred for Irealand as they clinched the home side clinched a 3-2 series win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected fifth and final T20I.

Ireland won the match by seven wickets after reaching a reduced target of 56 with two balls of their seven allotted overs to spare.

Having won the toss and put Afghanistan in, Ireland got off to a good start when Mark Adair removed openers Hazratullah Zazai, who had dispatched the two previous balls to the boundary, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in his first over.

At one stage, Adair reduced the tourists to 26 for three inside four overs.

Advertisement

Usman Ghani steadied the ship, but Josh Little had Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi caught behind by Lorcan Tucker off successive deliveries in his second spell, but with Ghani unbeaten on 44 and his side having reached 95 for five from 15 overs, rain intervened.

In reply, Paul Stirling needed just five runs to reach 3,000 in T20 internationals as Ireland’s reply got under way, and he made it within three balls, cutting Naveen ul Haq for four off the first and taking a single from the third.

Andrew Balbirnie was trapped in front for nine attempting to sweep Mujeeb Ur Rahman with the score on 17, Mujeeb had Stirling caught at deep midwicket for 16 to give his side hope, and Tucker soon followed for 14.

However, Harry Tector and Dockrell saw their side home for the loss of three wickets.

Scotland vs USA

Advertisement

Jaskaran Malhotra (36 off 25b; 4×4, 1 x6) smashed 22 off the final 8 deliveries to get USA over the line by just 2 wickets in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at Aberdeen.

It is USA’s most significant win in their ODI history.

After being put into bat, Scotland scored 249 for 8 in 50 overs. Calum MacLeod (133) was the top scorer for the home side. For USA, Ian Holland (3/28), Steven Taylor (2/51), and Saurabh Netravalkar (2/54) shared the spoils.

In reply, the USA chased down the target with a ball to spare, courtesy of Malhotra’s heroics.

Needing 15 off the final over, Jaskaran Malhotra hits Safyaan Sharif for 6, dot, 4, 4 to level the scores, then 1 to win it.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Skipper Monak Patel (50), Aaron James (62) and Gajanand Singh (33) also made valuable contributions for the USA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
Explained: The ‘developed country’ goalPremium
Explained: The ‘developed country’ goal
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa &...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa &...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

For Scotland, Gavin Main (2/44), Hamza Tahir (2/37), and Michael Leask (2/61) chipped in with two wickets each.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 07:56:52 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

4

BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Siachen hero cremated

Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Covid patients at risk of psychiatric conditions after 2 years
Lancet study

Covid patients at risk of psychiatric conditions after 2 years

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world
An Expert Explains

Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & world

Premium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Panch pran vs panch kaam

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Durand Cup 2022
In pics | Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa in opener
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 18: Latest News