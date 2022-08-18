While You Were Asleep: Pujara steers Sussex to four-wicket win over Durham, Ireland win T20I series vs Afghanistan, USA pip Scotland by 2 wickets

August 18, 2022 7:56:52 am
Sussex were in spot of bother after losing quick wickets while chasing 230 against Durham, but their skipper Cheteshwar Pujara (49 not of 68b; 2×4) held the fort at one end and steered his side to a four-wicket win at Chester-le-Street.
Pujara has been in red-hot form for Sussex, the right-handed batter has already mustered 406 runs in six List A matches in the ongoing Royal One Day Cup. The Indian batter has scored two centuries, including his career-best 174 against Surrey.
The Sussex were able to restrict Durham to 228 for eight from their 50 overs courtesy of three wickets from James Coles, while Aristides Karvelas and Bradley Currie claimed two wickets. Graham Clark top-scored for the hosts with 69.
Sussex made a composed start as Ali Orr provided the platform with a knock of 60, but regular wickets for the home side made life interesting as the South-Coast outfit wobbled during the latter stages of the chase.
However, Pujara held his patience with an unbeaten 49 before Coles knocked off the winning runs with a drive down the ground.
Ireland vs Afghanistan
Mark Adair (3/16) starred for Irealand as they clinched the home side clinched a 3-2 series win against Afghanistan in a rain-affected fifth and final T20I.
Ireland won the match by seven wickets after reaching a reduced target of 56 with two balls of their seven allotted overs to spare.
A crucial, crunched pull shot to take us to the cusp of victory 👊
SCORE: https://t.co/iHiY0U5y7J#BackingGreen | #EXCHANGE22 | #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/8Bx3BiLTQh
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) August 17, 2022
Having won the toss and put Afghanistan in, Ireland got off to a good start when Mark Adair removed openers Hazratullah Zazai, who had dispatched the two previous balls to the boundary, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in his first over.
It's all over in Stormont as Ireland wins the rain-hit series decider game by 7 wickets to clinch the series 3-2.
Congratulations on the series win and Thank you @cricketireland for eventful 10 days or so. 🙌#AfghanAtalan | #IREvAFG2022 pic.twitter.com/DHXGKZvt10
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 17, 2022
At one stage, Adair reduced the tourists to 26 for three inside four overs.
Usman Ghani steadied the ship, but Josh Little had Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi caught behind by Lorcan Tucker off successive deliveries in his second spell, but with Ghani unbeaten on 44 and his side having reached 95 for five from 15 overs, rain intervened.
Yes! pic.twitter.com/m6VBFD1QVQ
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) August 17, 2022
In reply, Paul Stirling needed just five runs to reach 3,000 in T20 internationals as Ireland’s reply got under way, and he made it within three balls, cutting Naveen ul Haq for four off the first and taking a single from the third.
Andrew Balbirnie was trapped in front for nine attempting to sweep Mujeeb Ur Rahman with the score on 17, Mujeeb had Stirling caught at deep midwicket for 16 to give his side hope, and Tucker soon followed for 14.
However, Harry Tector and Dockrell saw their side home for the loss of three wickets.
Scotland vs USA
Jaskaran Malhotra (36 off 25b; 4×4, 1 x6) smashed 22 off the final 8 deliveries to get USA over the line by just 2 wickets in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 at Aberdeen.
🎥RAW VISION!
Behind the scenes in the final moments as Jaskaran Malhotra guides #TeamUSA🇺🇲 home in the final over to pull off an epic win over @CricketScotland to close out a brilliant series of cricket in Aberdeen#WeAreUSACricket🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/rXDeOyH11p
— USA Cricket (@usacricket) August 17, 2022
It is USA’s most significant win in their ODI history.
After being put into bat, Scotland scored 249 for 8 in 50 overs. Calum MacLeod (133) was the top scorer for the home side. For USA, Ian Holland (3/28), Steven Taylor (2/51), and Saurabh Netravalkar (2/54) shared the spoils.
We talk to the Sistar Mortgage Star of the Day after a heroic win for #TeamUSA🇺🇸 as Jaskaran Malhotra hit 22 off the final 8 deliveries to take a 2 wicket win and move USA into 3rd place in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 points table!!#WeAreUSACricket🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZxaecKDM4f
— USA Cricket (@usacricket) August 17, 2022
In reply, the USA chased down the target with a ball to spare, courtesy of Malhotra’s heroics.
Needing 15 off the final over, Jaskaran Malhotra hits Safyaan Sharif for 6, dot, 4, 4 to level the scores, then 1 to win it.
Skipper Monak Patel (50), Aaron James (62) and Gajanand Singh (33) also made valuable contributions for the USA.
Subscriber Only Stories
For Scotland, Gavin Main (2/44), Hamza Tahir (2/37), and Michael Leask (2/61) chipped in with two wickets each.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
Proud he prioritised his service towards country: soldier’s wife
Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa & worldPremium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your employer
Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet study
Delhi: 277 birds injured in last two weeks, officials say most cases due to Chinese manjha
Have a crack at the BCCI umpiring exam that stumped 137 of 140 candidates
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
2014 kidnapping case: Row over pending arrest warrant against new Bihar Law Minister
A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at risk
Basu meets SSC protesters
Focus on human intelligence: Amit Shah to security top brass
Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata’s daughter not cooperating in probe: CBI
After 3 of his family died by suicide, Baghpat man writes to President, says cops still harassing him