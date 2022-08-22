While You Were Asleep: Naseem bags maiden five-fer, Boult, Russell join BBL draft, Kuwait pip UAE by 1 wicket in Asia Cup qualifier

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the ODIs to help his team beat the Netherlands by nine runs to win the third one-day international by nine runs on Sunday and sweep the series 3-0.

The 19-year-old Shah, playing only his third ODI, took 5-33 in 10 overs. The visitors scored 206 in 49.4 overs before limiting the Dutch pursuit to 197 all out with four balls left.

Alhamdulillah receiving MoM is an amazing feeling that can't be explained, will be forever grateful to my family & everyone who has supported me. @Wasim_Jnr Kiya kahon apke liye, you were just incredible. And a big thank you @kncbcricket for hosting us and making it memorable. pic.twitter.com/wSXERiI8NV — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) August 21, 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss, chose to bat first and hit 91 in 125 balls before the No. 3 was caught and bowled by spinner Aryan Dutt. Azam had seven fours and two sixes.

Netherlands pacer Bas de Leede finished with 3-50.

🗣️ "A five-fer is enjoyable only when your team wins the game" Player of the match @iNaseemShah reflects on his scintillating spell and the support from the Rotterdam crowd 👍#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/53pXXG5Z4j — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 21, 2022

In reply, Dutch opener Vikramjit Singh was caught behind off Wasim for an 85-ball 50. Singh shared a 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tom Cooper (62 off 105).

The Netherlands needed 56 runs off the last 10 overs with five wickets left but Cooper was finally dismissed by Mohammed Wasim(4/36), leaving his team on 174-7 in the 46th. Wasim bowled Dutt to finish the match.

Big Bash League draft

New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult and big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has joined the inaugural Big Bash League (BBL) draft.

Russell will be eligible for retention by the Melbourne Stars – who have the second pick in Sunday’s BBL|12 Draft – having played five matches for the club last season.

Boult was released from his central contract by New Zealand Cricket earlier this month and while he’ll still be available for selection for the national side, he cited a desire to play in domestic T20 leagues around the world and spend more time with family as the reasons behind his decision.

The 33-year-old left-armer – the world’s top-ranked ODI bowler – has never played in the Big Bash with the competition traditionally clashing with New Zealand’s home summer.

Under the BBL Draft rules, only the 12 platinum players are eligible to be picked in the first round, while platinum or gold level players can be taken in the second round. Nominations closed overnight Sunday, with a total of 279 players putting their names forward.

Platinum BBL|12 Draft list

Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Jason Roy (England), Liam Livingstone (England), Sam Billings (England), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), David Willey (England), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Chris Jordan (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Asia Cup qualifier: Kuwait stun UAE

Kuwait has thrown the Asia Cup Qualifier wide open with an upset one-wicket win over UAE.

After being put into bat first, UAE posted 173 for 5. Openers Muhammad Waseem (35) and Chirag Suri (88) put on 78 runs for the first wicket. Thereafter, Suri was joined by skipper Vriitya Aravind (33), and the duo added 81 for the second wicket.

Rounding up the action from the second Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match this evening between Kuwait and the UAE 📸📸#UAEvKUW #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/jhfkTTkX5q — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 21, 2022

For Kuwait, Mohammed Shafeeq (1/40), Sayed Monib (1/29), and Shiraj Khan (1/29) shared a wicket apiece.

In reply, Kuwait chased down the total with one ball spared. Kuwait No 11, Mohamed Shafeeq, facing his first ball, hit the winning runs for his team. Rajiva Sandaruwan (34), Meet Bhavsar (27), Usman Patel (21), Edson Silva (25) and Mohammed Aslam (19( were notable contributors for Kuwait.

For UAE< Basil Hameed (3/22) bagged three wickets, while Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Ahmed Raza, and Zahoor Khan chipped in with a wicket each.