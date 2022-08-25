scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Hong Kong beat UAE to qualify for Asia Cup, Boult named in NZ’s Chappell-Hadlee series, Lynn to play both BBL and UAE leagues

Hong Kong defeated UAE by eight wickets to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022. Trent Boult has been named in the New Zealand team for the Chappell-Hadlee series of ODIs against Australia. Chris Lynn and Cricket Australia have reached landmark deal that allows the player to play in both BBL and ILT20 leagues.

(L-R) Hong Kong defeated UAE to qualify for the Asia Cup; Trent Boult named in the New Zealand team; Lynn to play both BBL and UAE leagues. (File)

Hong Kong defeated hosts UAE by eight wickets to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022. It will Hong Kong’s fourth appearance in the Asia Cup.

Hong Kong chased down a target of 148 to secure their third successive win in the qualifiers held at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman. Ahead of the final league match, Hong Kong and UAE were put in a must-win situation after Kuwait’s whirlwind win over Singapore helped it to take the lead on Net Run Rate.

After being put into bat, UAE were bowled out for 147 runs in 19.3 overs. Skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan (49) was the top scorer for the UAE. Zawar Farid (41) was the other notable contributor. For Hong Kong, Ehsan Khan (4/24), Ayush Shukla (3/30) and Aizaz Khan (2/8) and Yasim Murtaza (1/17) shared the spoils.

Hon Kong chased down the target with an over to spare. Yasim Murtaza (58) scored a calculated half-century, Nizakat Khan (39) and Babar Hayat (38 not out) also played crucial knocks.

Hong Kong will take on India on August 31 and Pakistan on September 2.

Boult named in NZ team for Australia ODIs

Left-arm quick Trent Boult has been named in the New Zealand team for the Chappell-Hadlee series of one-day internationals against Australia next month days after relinquishing his central contract with Cricket New Zealand.

Boult is one of five fast bowlers named Thursday in a 15-man New Zealand squad for the three one-day internationals which will be played at Cairns in North Queensland state.

Matt Henry has been recalled after being forced out of New Zealand’s just-completed white ball tour to the West Indies with a rib injury. He joins Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and newcomer Ben Sears.

Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand team, back to fitness after missing the second and third one-day internationals against the West Indies with a quad muscle strain. Hard-hitting allrounder Glenn Phillips also has been retained.

Trent Boult has been named in the New Zealand team for the Chappell-Hadlee series of one-day internationals against Australia next month days after relinquishing his central contract with Cricket New Zealand.

Boult is one of five fast bowlers named Thursday in a 15-man New Zealand squad for the three one-day internationals which will be played at Cairns in North Queensland state.

Matt Henry has been recalled after being forced out of New Zealand's just-completed white ball tour to the West Indies with a rib injury. He joins Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and newcomer Ben Sears.

Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand team, back to fitness after missing the second and third one-day internationals against the West Indies with a quad muscle strain. Hard-hitting allrounder Glenn Phillips also has been retained.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee.

Lynn to play in both BBL and ILT20

Australian Chris Lynn will play both his home Big Bash League (BBL) and in the new T20 cricket league in the United Arab Emirates early next year after signing a groundbreaking part-season deal with the Adelaide Strikers.

Lynn, BBL’s competition’s all-time leading run-scorer, has signed an 11-game deal with the Adelaide Strikers. Thereafter, the 32-year-old will be granted a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) following the Strikers’ blockbuster clash with his old club at Adelaide Oval on January 14 to join the Adani-owned Gulf Giants franchise in the UAE league.

As part of the compromise, Lynn will miss the opening matches of the Giants’ season with the ILT20 schedule to begin on January 6.

Cricket Australia welcomes the Adelaide Strikers’ signing of Chris Lynn for 11 out of 14 games in the upcoming season,” a CA spokesperson said.

“Lynn does not hold a CA or state contract and has not done so since his last Queensland Cricket contract expired in June 2019. Each matter regarding release for overseas competitions is subject to the individual’s circumstances.

“Our guiding principle remains the prioritisation and protection of Australia’s domestic summer of cricket and the interests of the game overall.”

