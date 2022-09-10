While You Were Asleep: Casper Ruud into US Open final, Finch retires from ODIs & Gill’s county team keep promotion hopes alive

Casper Ruud bested Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 at the U.S. Open semifinal to reach his second Grand Slam final.

Casper Ruud completes the road to the #USOpen final. See you Sunday, @CasperRuud98. pic.twitter.com/GWd8LbHMuk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

The first Norwegian man to reach the final at Flushing Meadows won an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tie break on his way to victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“This match is probably the biggest match for both of our careers,” said Ruud, who came second against Rafael Nadal earlier this summer at the Roland Garros final.

“You want to take care of the opportunities you have and I was able to do that today.”

Finch retires from ODI cricket

Australia white ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from the 50 over format, stating the final match of the series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday will be his last in the format.

A true champion of the white-ball game. Aaron Finch will retire from one-day cricket after tomorrow’s third and final Dettol ODI vs New Zealand, with focus shifting to leading Australia at the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SG8uQuTVGc — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 9, 2022

The35-year-old will continue to captain the T20 side into their defence of the World Cup title next month.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said. “I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

Glamorgan keep promotion hopes alive

Shubman Gill’s 92 was one of the individual performances from Glamorgan but rain played a big part as their match against against Worcestershire ended in a draw.

𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🗣 “Shubman Gill on debut looked a different class” Head coach Matt Maynard after day four was brought to an early end due to rain as we drew our @CountyChamp fixture against @WorcsCCC #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/Tml4ZMdZlH — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) September 8, 2022

With this result, Glamorgan moved into the second promotion place in County Championship Division two, keeping their hopes of a Division One promotion alive, ahead of their crunch match against arch rivals Middlesex next week.

While the second placed team (172 points) are only three points ahead of the second placed side Derbyshire and seven ahead of Middlesex, Nottinghamshire lead on top of the Division two table with 215 points in 12 matches.