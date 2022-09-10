scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Casper Ruud into US Open final, Finch retires from ODIs & Gill’s county team keep promotion hopes alive

Ruud will face either of Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe in the final.

(Left to right) Casper Ruud after winning his US Open semifinal, Aaron Finch celebrates an ODI century & Shubman Gill greets children before walking out to bat in Glamorgan's 11th county match of the season. (Photos: US Open, ICC & Glamorgan on Twitter)

Casper Ruud bested Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 at the U.S. Open semifinal to reach his second Grand Slam final.

The first Norwegian man to reach the final at Flushing Meadows won an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tie break on his way to victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“This match is probably the biggest match for both of our careers,” said Ruud, who came second against Rafael Nadal earlier this summer at the Roland Garros final.

“You want to take care of the opportunities you have and I was able to do that today.”

Finch retires from ODI cricket

Australia white ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from the 50 over format, stating the final match of the series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday will be his last in the format.

The35-year-old will continue to captain the T20 side into their defence of the World Cup title next month.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said. “I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

Glamorgan keep promotion hopes alive

Shubman Gill’s 92 was one of the individual performances from Glamorgan but rain played a big part as their match against against Worcestershire ended in a draw.

With this result, Glamorgan moved into the second promotion place in County Championship Division two, keeping their hopes of a Division One promotion alive, ahead of their crunch match against arch rivals Middlesex next week.

While the second placed team (172 points) are only three points ahead of the second placed side Derbyshire and seven ahead of Middlesex, Nottinghamshire lead on top of the Division two table with 215 points in 12 matches.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 08:47:24 am
