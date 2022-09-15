While You Were Asleep: Former umpire Asad Rauf passes away, Aussie batter Rachael Haynes announces retirement, Shubman Gill struggles for Glamorgan

Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore.

Rauf was 66.

Rauf officiated in 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is. He was promoted to ICC’s elite panel in 2006 and in the next seven years Rauf went on to become one of World and Pakistan’s most prominent umpires.

Rauf was banned by the BCCI in 2016 for five years after its disciplinary committee found him guilty of corrupt practices and bringing the game into disrepute after he was accused of having accepted expensive gifts from bookies and for his involvement in a match fixing controversy during IPL 2013.

In 2012, Rauf was also in the news for accusations of sexual exploitation from a Mumbai based model, who claimed that she had an affair with the Pakistan umpire that was prolonged because of the latter’s promise of getting married on which he later backed out. Rauf, who had denied the allegations ten years ago.

Rauf has been running a shoe shop in Lahore’s Landa Bazar.

Rachael Haynes calls it quit

Australia batter Rachael Haynes has announced her immediate retirement from international cricket.

The 35-year-old top-order batter also retired from state cricket but said she would play one more season for Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Rachael Haynes, what a player! ⭐ Australia’s vice-captain is retiring after 167 matches in the green and gold and 3818 international runs to her name. pic.twitter.com/4tt8Dg3RPx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 15, 2022

The lefthander has scored 3,818 runs in more than 150 internationals over all three formats since her debut in 2009 and won six global titles with Australia.

As vice-captain since 2018, Haynes helped Australia to two T20 World Cup triumphs and this year to a 50-overs World Cup triumph and the inaugural Commonwealth Games gold medal.

With captain Meg Lanning on an indefinite leave of absence from the Australia side, Haynes’s retirement signals the beginning of the end for Australia’s golden generation of women’s cricketers.

Thank you @RachaelHaynes for your leadership, humour and your dedication to our team. Nearly 4000 international runs, and an endless reel of screamers in the field. It’s been a pleasure! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/I3s1lVizSM — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 14, 2022

Haynes believes the future of Australian women’s cricket is in safe hands, however.

“One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop,” she said.

“I’m extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team’s success,” she added.

Shubman fails against Middlesex

After scoring an eye-catching 92 on his debut for Glamorgan, Shubman Gill has struggles against Middlesex in the second game. The Indian batter managed to score only 22 and 11 in both the innings as Glamorgan is inching towards a heavy defeat.

On Day 3 at the stumps, Glamorgan’s lead is only by 15 runs with only two wickets in their hands.

After being put into bat, Glamorgan were bowled out for a paltry 214 in their first innings. In reply, Middlesex scored 390 and took a hefty 176-run first innings lead. Glamorgan, in their second essay, are 191 for 8.

Gill was cleaned bowled by Toby Ronald-Jones in the first innings, while the veteran Tim Murtagh removed him in the second innings.

Gill, who has had two back-to-back Player of the Series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has played 11 Tests and nine ODIs for India so far. He has been in tremendous form of late with one hundred and three fifties in his last six 50-over games. He is also an integral part of the Indian Test squad.