Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Which of Brendon McCullum’s record is Ben Stokes chasing in Tests?

Ans: Most sixes in Tests

Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, Most sixes by Brendon McCullum, Stokes sixes, ENG vs PAK, PAK vs ENGEngland's skipper Ben Stokes, center bottom, plays a shot as team's coach Brendon McCullum, right, and others watch during a training session, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 35 as England beat Pakistan in the third Test. But it was one if his Kiwi coach McCullum’s records that Stokes levelled, though he might need to wait till February when England play NZ, to go past.

According to Sky Sports, McCullum, a Black Caps master blaster from 2004 to 2016 – and Stokes were locked in the lead with 107 sixes, most in Tests, before the match.

Sky quoted Nick Hoult, chief cricket writer for The Daily Telegraph, as writing: “The only note of failure was the look on Stokes’s face when an attempt to hit a six with five needed landed short of the rope. He was annoyed because he would have gone past McCullum’s record for six hitting in test cricket.”

Stokes reached 107 Test sixes in 89 matches and 162 innings, according to Sky Sports, whereas McCullum’s were achieved in 176 innings across 101 tests. ESPN Cricinfo statistics however put McCullum ahead on most fours (776 to 665).

Sky quoted Michael Vaughan as declaring: “I’d argue the last 7 months of English men’s cricket is the best of all time – 9 out of 10 test wins playing a brand we have never witnessed before and a WC [World Cup T20] win.’’

England’s Ben Stokes reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

The said brand of cricket, Stokes claimed had much to do with “just releasing that fear of failure’’.

“When you take that burden off individuals and the team, you see players excelling and showing more within. No-one is worried about getting out. You don’t want to get out … but when that fear of failure isn’t there, you’re not tentative and you make better decisions. It is a great time to be in this dressing room and playing for England. I’m just encouraging everyone to turn up every day and enjoy what you’re doing,” he said after the Karachi triumph.

Meanwhile, McCullum told Sky Sports UK that he didn’t “do bugger all, to be honest’’, before quipping: “Don’t tell my bosses. ’’He added he “sort of just makes sure[s] the guys remain consistent with their own beliefs.’’

“Christchurch-born Stokes’ next opportunity to gain outright ownership of the sixes record will be against the Black Caps in Mount Maunganui from February 16 in the first of two Tests, ” Sky wrote.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 08:01:46 am
