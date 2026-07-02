Which new shots has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added to his armoury this year?

Vikram Rathour told Saba Karim when the former stumper wondered aloud if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might face second-season blues this year, ‘Saba, just wait and watch.’ I think he is equally prepared to handle any kind of delivery.” Speaking to JioHotstar, Karim said Sooryavanshi is reading bowlers quickly – calling it his best quality.

While the world awaits his inauguration in international cricket, Sooryavanshi has added a broad swath of shots to his repertoire in 2026, and looks ready, Karim said.

“This is the best trait of Vaibhav’s batting. He realises very quickly where the bowlers might target him, takes a few balls to assess whether he has the shots in his armoury to score against those deliveries, and prepares accordingly,” Karim explained, elaborating, “That kind of preparation is what he has done. That’s why this year we have seen him start to play the upper cut against shorter deliveries, hit through the covers with a strong base, go over long-off, over cover, and play inside-out shots. All these shots that he has added to his scoring repertoire mean that now, whatever the conditions are, whatever the bowling attack is, he is ready.”