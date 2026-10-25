‘Where is he at his best?’: Murali Kartik on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

During the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted at number three for the first time. Before the game in Christchurch, he had never played in that position for the Indian blue, and many former players and pundits believed that if he started, he should be opening, or else it wouldn’t be the best use of his skill set.

Sooryavanshi came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan, who bats at number three, and he was slotted into that position as well. He scored four runs from eight balls and looked anything but comfortable. Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik was unhappy about the decision.