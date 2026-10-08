Where does versatile Tilak Varma like to bat? He answers: ‘Always like batting…’

One of the jaw-dropping innings in the India vs Pakistan Asian Games gold match came when Tilak Varma scored 51 off 22 balls. Tilak rarely bats in that position, or any position, for that matter; his role changes constantly depending on the situation and the team’s needs.

Tilak opened on issues he has had to go through when his batting number has been changed regularly for the country.

“It has been tough. You can easily shift from No.3 to 4 or from opening to No.3 because it’s not a big difference. But shifting from 3 or 4 to No.6 or 7 has been really tough. Yet, if that’s the team’s requirement, there is no option. You have to earn that position, and I’ve worked a lot in practice and mentally to bat at different positions,” Tilak said on Star Sports.