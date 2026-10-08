Where does versatile Tilak Varma like to bat? He answers: ‘Always like batting…’

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One of the jaw-dropping innings in the India vs Pakistan Asian Games gold match came when Tilak Varma scored 51 off 22 balls. Tilak rarely bats in that position, or any position, for that matter; his role changes constantly depending on the situation and the team’s needs.
Tilak opened on issues he has had to go through when his batting number has been changed regularly for the country.
“It has been tough. You can easily shift from No.3 to 4 or from opening to No.3 because it’s not a big difference. But shifting from 3 or 4 to No.6 or 7 has been really tough. Yet, if that’s the team’s requirement, there is no option. You have to earn that position, and I’ve worked a lot in practice and mentally to bat at different positions,” Tilak said on Star Sports.
The main weapon bowlers tend to use in the final overs is the yorker, and Tilak spoke about the work he has done to counter them. “I’ve worked on remaining still and smashing the ball against yorkers in the end overs. When you bat down the order, the ball comes slower compared to when it hits the seam and comes through when you bat in the top order. The total mechanics change, and I’ve accepted mentally that I have to be able to do a job in the lower middle-order.”
However, he also made it clear that he likes batting in the top order and can become an opener if the team needs him to. “I always like batting in the top order, at No.3. I was an opener when I started playing cricket and then moved to No.3 in the Under-19 World Cup. After that, I batted at No.4 in the IPL, and ever since, I’ve batted at every position. But since I started as an opener, even now, if I am asked to open, I’ll do it. I really love batting at 3, though,” said Tilak
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