‘Where do these directives come from? Do they come from Babar Azam?’: Simon Doull lashes out on nature of pitches in Pakistan

New Zealand commentator Simon Doull criticised the pitch of the National stadium in Karachi during the ongoing Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series.

The 53-year-old, who is a part of the commentary panel for the series, was clearly frustrated with the pitch.

“Where do these directives come from? Do they come from Babar Azam? Does he want to play on these roads to improve his own stats,” said furious Dull.

“Let the ground staff do their job properly,” the former Kiwi cricketer said on the Pitch Side show during the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

“The people above, the hierarchy, have just got to leave their noses out of it.”

“It offers nothing. There is no grass on it. There is no seam movement, and there is no carry,” he said.

“You are picking a guy like Mir Hamza who has a terrific first-class record. You pick guys who perform well at that level, but they come and bowl on this road. You can’t expect them to do the same job that they’re doing at the first-class level if you’re going to produce these types of surfaces.”

The PCB has been on the target for Pakistan’s substandard quality of pitches a lot lately. They were also heavily criticised during their matches against Australia and England as the pitches failed to provide any assistance to the pacers.

Further, the International Cricket Council rated Pakistan’s Rawalpindi pitch as “below average” last month for the second time.