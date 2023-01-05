scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

‘Where do these directives come from? Do they come from Babar Azam?’: Simon Doull lashes out on nature of pitches in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council rated Pakistan’s Rawalpindi pitch as “below average” last month for the second time.

New Zealand commentator Simon Doull lashes out at Pakistan's pitch. (Image/Twitter)

New Zealand commentator Simon Doull criticised the pitch of the National stadium in Karachi during the ongoing Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series.

The 53-year-old, who is a part of the commentary panel for the series, was clearly frustrated with the pitch.

“Where do these directives come from? Do they come from Babar Azam? Does he want to play on these roads to improve his own stats,” said furious Dull.

“Let the ground staff do their job properly,” the former Kiwi cricketer said on the Pitch Side show during the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

“The people above, the hierarchy, have just got to leave their noses out of it.”

“It offers nothing. There is no grass on it. There is no seam movement, and there is no carry,” he said.

“You are picking a guy like Mir Hamza who has a terrific first-class record. You pick guys who perform well at that level, but they come and bowl on this road. You can’t expect them to do the same job that they’re doing at the first-class level if you’re going to produce these types of surfaces.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The PCB has been on the target for Pakistan’s substandard quality of pitches a lot lately. They were also heavily criticised during their matches against Australia and England as the pitches failed to provide any assistance to the pacers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Advertisement

Further, the International Cricket Council rated Pakistan’s Rawalpindi pitch as “below average” last month for the second time.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:42 IST
Next Story

‘Have you seen Nayak?’ Shakib Al Hasan cites Bollywood film in scathing criticism of BCB

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 05: Latest News
close