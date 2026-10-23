Where did India’s 226 runs chase against New Zealand in 1st T20I turn?

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The game was in the balance with 46 runs required from 24 balls. India had already lost five wickets, with Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir in the middle while the skipper was well set on 33. Dhir just walked in and has faced a couple of deliveries. Then Mitchell Santner came on to bowl the 17th over.
On the night, Santner was quite wily with his bowling. His pace variations and guile have been fantastic, but that over, though, did not go to plan as he gave away 19 runs, which completely turned the momentum of the game and made the contest one-sided.
“It was the turning point, because it seemed that the match might change. Maybe Mitchell Santner could have taken New Zealand to victory. But Naman Dhir had completely different intentions,” Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said on ESPNcricinfo.
“The way the Indian batsmen started, it seemed that they would chase down the target by the 17th or the 18th over. But both the spinners came in and not only controlled the pace of the runs, but also got some wickets,” he added.
“They put us under pressure. We knew they were going to do that, and yeah, another big powerplay from them. We weren’t probably at our best. We can sharpen up a few things, but I think we know what the ball does, so you can slow them down. I think in the middle we did well to kind of squeeze them and then again it was a tight game. So I think both teams could probably look at a few things here and there, I think could have gone either way,” Santner said after the game.
Although Samson was named Player of the Match, Naman Dhir played a crucial knock, scoring 42 off 15 balls down the order. “He gives us a lot of options, especially for lefty batsmen, or even the right-handers batting, especially on this ground, coming in and bowling those two-three crucial overs actually can change the momentum. And I personally feel that the calm and composed nature that he showed today, it was simply magnificent to see him bat,” Iyer said on Dhir.