Where did India’s 226 runs chase against New Zealand in 1st T20I turn?

The game was in the balance with 46 runs required from 24 balls. India had already lost five wickets, with Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir in the middle while the skipper was well set on 33. Dhir just walked in and has faced a couple of deliveries. Then Mitchell Santner came on to bowl the 17th over.

On the night, Santner was quite wily with his bowling. His pace variations and guile have been fantastic, but that over, though, did not go to plan as he gave away 19 runs, which completely turned the momentum of the game and made the contest one-sided.

“It was the turning point, because it seemed that the match might change. Maybe Mitchell Santner could have taken New Zealand to victory. But Naman Dhir had completely different intentions,” Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said on ESPNcricinfo.