Whenever I go to Rajasthan, I relive IPL 2008: Yusuf Pathan reminisces RRs’ win

Swashbuckling batsman Yusuf Pathan has made a name for himself with his all-round show in the shorter format of the game. The real gem of his talent got noticed in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 when the Baroda cricketer played for the Rajasthan Royals.

Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals were not among the favourites to win the IPL title but they outplayed almost every team and went on to defeat Chennai Super Kings in the final to win the trophy. Reminiscing the extraordinary season, Yusuf gave credit to skipper Warne for his pep talks, which he said ignited the fire in the team to lift the cup.

Yusuf, during an Instagram Live with his former Royals teammate Mohammad Kaif, said that in the team meeting Shane Warne had inspired him with his powerful speech. Recalling Warne’s words, Yusuf said, “I still remember, he had said, ‘Even though we lost, if we perform to our potential, with the kind of talent we have shown at the domestic cricket and won matches for our teams, we can surely win the cup for the RR as well.”

Yusuf, who had scored 435 runs in the 2008 season and also picked 8 wickets, further praised Warne’s captaincy and said that every skipper in the world can learn from him. He added that It was Warne’s speech that inspired the team as a whole. “We managed to beat King XI Punjab in our next encounter,” he said.

Hailing his leadership qualities, Kaif said, “Shane Warne was ahead of his time. He started the concept of ‘horses for courses’. Warne got the best out of everyone. He had the quality of being flexible.”

