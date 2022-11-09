scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

When Sachin Tendulkar helps `Pele’ with catch on Goa beach

The video showed Tendulkar interacting with a fisherman named Pele at Caranzalem beach, discussing the traditional way of fishing. Tendulkar was also seen helping the fisherman pull out his canoe from the sea.

People enjoy seafood in Goa but nobody realizes how much trouble it is to catch it, Tendulkar said. (File)

When Sachin Tendulkar helps `Pele’ with catch on Goa beach Panaji, Nov 8 (PTI) Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday released a video where he is seen helping a fisherman bring in his catch and later dining at his restaurant.

It showed Tendulkar interacting with a fisherman named Pele at Caranzalem beach, discussing the traditional way of fishing. Tendulkar was also seen helping the fisherman pull out his canoe from the sea.

“I and my brother have been continuing with this work. I want our generation to keep on with this work,” Pele told the master batter, requesting him to support the traditional fishermen community.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

People enjoy seafood in Goa but nobody realizes how much trouble it is to catch it, Tendulkar said.

“Kya experience hai yeh (what an experience this is), unbelievable. First time dekha hai (seeing for the first time) fishermen are taking the boat inside how much trouble they take,” he said.

Pele looked overwhelmed as he asked Tendulkar to join him for lunch. “I am the happiest man on this earth. World number one cricket guy is helping traditional fisherman. God bless your family, I am very rich today,” he said.

Later, Tendulkar along with his son Arjun was seen enjoying fish at Pele’s beach-side restaurant.

Advertisement

“Catch of the day, catches win matches,” Tendulkar is heard saying in the video.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:18:04 am
Next Story

India’s day in Adelaide: A team dinner, an injury scare, and throwdowns gone slightly wrong

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 08: Latest News