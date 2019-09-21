Rohit Sharma secretly records Shikhar Dhawan practicing poetry, teammates hilariously react

Advertising

Social media is abuzz with a video shared by Rohit Sharma where Shikhar Dhawan is said to be talking to himself during an air journey. Rohit Sharma secretly recorded this video and uploaded it on social media. Rohit captained it- No no he isn’t talking to me! And he’s too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji @shikhardofficial.”

As soon as Rohit shared it on Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan noticed it and took no time in clarifying.”I was practicing shayeri and janab ney video le liya. Kya dil se yaad kar rha tha wah Maza aa gya. Kaash itne dil se padhaayi bhi kari hoti. (He recorded when I was reciting poetry. I was having a fun time. I wish I could have studied too with such passion)

The video posted by Rohit Sharma also grabbed fellow teammates and former cricketers’ attention. Yuvraj Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur reacted to the video. The Team India would now play their third T20I of the series against South Afirca at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. India are already 1-0 in the three-match series.