When MS Dhoni became a fan of Dinesh Karthik’s commentary

Ever since he made his entry in the commentary box during the English summer of 2021, Dinesh Karthik’s stock has been increasing worldwide. While the fan base for his commentary is increasing day by day, there is one special fan who has made Karthik feel all the more special.

And the special fan is none other MS Dhoni, who Karthik said called him recently to say “well done.” Karthik, who was tipped to be India’s wicketkeeper in the mid-2000s, lost his place in the national team to Dhoni, who was immovable for around 14 years. Though this pushed Karthik to only be a second-choice in the team, the Tamil Nadu gloveman has often marvelled at Dhoni.

This time it was Dhoni’s chance to return the favour. “My biggest accolade came from the person that I least expected from — MS Dhoni. He called me and said: ‘I really enjoyed the commentary. Very, very good. Well done.’ I was like, Wow, thank you so much. So, that is big, you know, obviously, he watches a lot of this sport. And so and to hear him say that was really good. And I was happy that you enjoyed my commentary,” said Karthik on RCB Podcast.

In the commentary box, Karthik’s, close bonding with several of the current players and training with them has helped him offer insights that not others have been able to, which has made him a favourite among many. “I enjoyed commentary in the little stints that I did. I think I enjoyed speaking about the game, looking at it very analytically, at the same time trying to, you know, get something meaningful across to everybody who’s watching this sport. So, you know, I always tried to make sense out of a situation in my own way and tried to articulate it in the way I thought it was,” Karthik said.

Although Karthik hasn’t been able to establish his place in India’s squad due to the presence of Dhoni for a large part and because of the arrival of Rishabh Pant, he said that he is in a contended state of mind.

“If I was a very disgruntled cricketer, then I think it would feel very different. In many ways, I’m content. I think as a person that makes me look at things very differently. I can always look at someone like Virat Kohli and say: ‘Wah! What a life he is having.’ Or I can look at somebody who’s started the race with me and be like, okay, I’m in a much better place than I would like, so I’ve always looked at it that way,” he said.