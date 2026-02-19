When was the last time Zimbabwe played in India before the Super 8 stage of 2026 T20 World Cup?

Zimbabwe’s journey into the Super 8 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has emerged as one of the most inspiring stories of the tournament, with the Sikandar Raza-led qualifying along with Sri Lanka from Group B.

The defining moment came in Colombo, where Zimbabwe stunned Australia with a spirited 23‑run victory. That result proved decisive, pushing the 2021 champions to the brink of elimination. A combination of other results and rain abandoning matches eventually sealed Zimbabwe’s progression, underlining the unpredictable drama of tournament cricket.

“As much as we have achieved, but it’s just a tick in the box. It’s not the whole box that we set out for. So the group stays focused, the group stays committed, and the sacrifices we have to make for them, for the country and for the team and try and get the results, we’ll do that. There will be a small celebration, but we get ready for the next game because it’s just a tick in the box, like I said. It is not the only goal we set out for,” Raza said after qualification was confirmed, following the washout against Ireland.