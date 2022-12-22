When it comes to India and Asia Cup, it’s the Pakistan govt’s decision: PCB chief Najam Sethi

Former cricket administrator Najam Sethi, who replaced Ramiz Raja as the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board, held a press conference on Thursday where he was asked about the situation with India re3garding Asia Cup 2023. Answering the question, he stated, “It’s too early for me to say. These issues will be discussed with the internal committee. I don’t know what decisions were taken by the previous regime. I have read a lot of things but it’ll be better if we review the situation and decide what message we want to convey. But when it comes to India, it all depends on the Pakistan government’s decision. The guidance comes from there only.”

He also made his feelings clear about the selection of the Pakistan team for the upcoming New Zealand series, saying,” A cricket team has been announced. I don’t know if it’s reasonable right now to to take any decision on if we should change anything or if we should keep the team as it is. There are two points of view and we’ll discuss it. It’ll be better if there are no more questions on this because we haven’t made any decision on it. If the team wasn’t announced, we would have probably approached it with new ideas but that opportunity is probably not there anymore. But we’ll see.”

Talking about the tweet where he had stated “The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end,” Sethi was asked if there was any confrontation. To which he replied,” There is no confrontation from our end. I had resigned and left. I don’t believe in confrontation.”

Sethi also dropped clear hints that there would be changes in the Board, including in cricket-related areas.

“I think we had done a good job in our four-five year tenure before I resigned. But what has happened in the last four years everyone can see,” he said. Sethi also made it clear that the country’s prime minister wanted a revival of departmental teams and the regional cricket associations.

“That is our main priority to revive departmental cricket because in the last four years we have seen a terrible rise in unemployment and a famine in cricket talent. The old system worked well for us and we got players from domestic cricket. Nowadays it seems we are only getting players from PSL,” he said.

Sethi said all the groundwork for launching the Pakistan Super League and convincing international teams to return to playing in Pakistan was done in his last tenure.

“It is good that all teams are now touring Pakistan and the New Zealand team’s tour is very important for us. But we also have to ensure a steady supply of talent from our domestic cricket,” he said.

Pakistan’s leading newspaper Dawn had reported that a 14-member management committee was nominated by Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and Sethi will head it to run the affairs of the board. The cricket board elections are to be held within the next four months.

The Pakistan government, through a notification late on Wednesday, had removed Raja following the team’s 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series.

The 14-member body includes Shakil Sheikh (ex-PCB BoG), Gul Zada (ex-PCB BoG) Nauman Butt (ex-PCB BoG), ex-Test cricketers Haroon Rashid, Shahid Khan Afridi and Shafqat Rana, Sana Mir (ex-Pakistan women team’s captain), Aized Syed (ex-PCB director NHPC), Tanvir Ahmed (ex-president Larkana Region), Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday and Chaudhry Arif Saeed (CEO Service Industries).