With India 2-1 in series, all eyes on fifth and final Test at Manchester

A menacing Jasprit Bumrah joined forces with a canny Ravindra Jadeja to decimate England by 157 runs in the fourth Test as India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, at the Oval on Monday.

The Indian bowling attack was without two of its senior pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami but was still potent enough to bowl out England for 210 in 92.2 overs. The hosts were chasing a tough target of 368.

The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from September 10 (Friday).

India started the England tour with a drawn contest at the Nottingham on August 4, followed by a historic win at the Lord’s by 151 runs. The visitors witnessed a dip in their performance in the third Test when England outplayed them by an innings and 76 runs.



Despite their one of the biggest losses, Indians reunited in the fourth Test and showcased their all-round talent. The series is 2-1 now for Indians.

Meanwhile, India will go to the first Test without their head coach with them as Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two members of the support staff in the confirmatory RT-PCR tests.