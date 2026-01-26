When IS Bindra stayed up all night to ensure stadium was ready for India-Pakistan game after rain

Former BCCI president Inderjit Singh Bindra, who played a major role, along with the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, in India hosting the World Cup in 1987 — the first time it was held outside England— passed away on Sunday. He was 84. Bindra was the BCCI president from 1993 to 1996, and was also the president of the Punjab Cricket Association for over three decades. He served as principal advisor of the International Cricket Council.

Capt (retd) Sushil Kapoor, one of the PCA office bearers, who had worked with Bindra over the years, first met him in Patiala when Bindra was an IAS cadre officer in late 1970s. Bindra was instrumental in getting the International Stadium at Mohali in his capacity as Punjab Cricket Association president — a post he held from 1974 to 2014. “I had met Mr Bindra in Patiala, where he was posted at that time. The first impression was of him being dedicated to his work as well as his ability to plan cricketing activities in Patiala as well Punjab. When he came up with the idea of having an international stadium at Mohali, he regularly visited many banks to seek loans and one of the central banks provided a loan to the association for the stadium. Remember, these were pre-1996 World Cup days. It was his persistence that the stadium at Mohali got built,” Kapoor remembered.