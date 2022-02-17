scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

‘I have to learn a lot and will try to do my best’: Ravi Bishnoi on Chahal TV

Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets and it was very well supported by brilliant knocks by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 17, 2022 11:38:09 am
Ravi Bishnoi, india, Ravi Bishnoi india, india Ravi Bishnoi, sports news, indian expressRavi Bishnoi, an Indian spinner made his India debut at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. (Twitter)

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his India debut during the 1st T20I vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. He got the maiden India call-up after an array of impressive performances in the IPL.

The 21-year-old from Jodhpur made a dream debut, snapping two wickets for 17 runs in his full quota of four overs, a performance which earned him the Player of the Match Award in a six-wicket win over the West Indies.

After the match, Bishnoi came up on Chahal TV and stated, “Everyone has a dream of representing the country. I was excited and nervous when I came to the practice, Rahul Dravid sir welcomed me. I enjoyed myself with my seniors during the practice sessions. I have to learn a lot and I will try to do my best for the team”.

He also added, “When I was presented with my debut cap, It was a great feeling. I received the cap from Yuzvendra Chahal so it was more special. I got the opportunity so I tried my best to do well for the side. The plan was to bowl on right line and length, the plan was not to give the batters much room,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Hailing the debutant, skipper Rohit Sharma said, “Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He’s got a lot of variations and skill-sets with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Very happy with his first game for India and he’s got a bright future and it’s just about us now on how we use him.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

 

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran played a crucial knock of 61 runs and helped West Indies reach 157/7. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each for India. Team India are ahead with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

1st T20: Rohit helps India cruise to 6-wicket win over WI
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 17: Latest News