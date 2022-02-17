‘I have to learn a lot and will try to do my best’: Ravi Bishnoi on Chahal TV

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his India debut during the 1st T20I vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. He got the maiden India call-up after an array of impressive performances in the IPL.

The 21-year-old from Jodhpur made a dream debut, snapping two wickets for 17 runs in his full quota of four overs, a performance which earned him the Player of the Match Award in a six-wicket win over the West Indies.

After the match, Bishnoi came up on Chahal TV and stated, “Everyone has a dream of representing the country. I was excited and nervous when I came to the practice, Rahul Dravid sir welcomed me. I enjoyed myself with my seniors during the practice sessions. I have to learn a lot and I will try to do my best for the team”.

From nerve & verve to a dream #TeamIndia debut!👏 👏 In his maiden Chahal TV appearance, @bishnoi0056 shares his emotions with @yuzi_chahal after India’s win in the 1⃣st @Paytm #INDvWI T20I. ☺️ 😎 – By @Moulinparikh Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/HTjXQGKlg3 pic.twitter.com/5dMyWXUblu — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2022

He also added, “When I was presented with my debut cap, It was a great feeling. I received the cap from Yuzvendra Chahal so it was more special. I got the opportunity so I tried my best to do well for the side. The plan was to bowl on right line and length, the plan was not to give the batters much room,” he added.

Hailing the debutant, skipper Rohit Sharma said, “Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He’s got a lot of variations and skill-sets with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Very happy with his first game for India and he’s got a bright future and it’s just about us now on how we use him.”

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran played a crucial knock of 61 runs and helped West Indies reach 157/7. Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each for India. Team India are ahead with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.