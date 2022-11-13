scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

‘When I saw the entire team coming out I broke down,’: Waqar Younis recalls when Imran Khan-led Pakistan returned home after 1992 World Cup

The fast bowler missed the 1992 World Cup due to an injury

"When I saw the entire team coming out I broke down." Recalls Waqar Younis after Pakistan returns home after winnings the 1992 World Cup. (SOURCE: Twitter)

Waqar Younis recalled how emotional he got after Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup and returned back home with the trophy. The fast bowler missed it due to an injury.

“I remember Wasim Bhai was the first one to come out with the crystal trophy. Till that I was fine, but when I saw the entire team coming out I broke down. I was numb. I was crying because I missed out on that big occasion.” Waqar Yonis said speaking to A Sports.

“Wasim Bhai pulled me into the truck.” the 50-year-old added.

The quick bowler further recalled how the team went as underdogs into the tournament and lifted the trophy.”I still remember when the team came home after winning the cup I was told to go and receive them. There were no expectations from that team but they went on to win the World Cup. They have opened the airport gate. People were on the runway.”

He further mentioned how proud he was for part of being of that squad in 1992 “I always cherish and own that I was part of the 1992 World Cup. I returned home due to injury.”

Pakistan beat England in the 1992 World Cup final by 22 runs at the MCG.

Pakistan will face England at MCG on Sunday in what seems to be a replay of the 1992 World Cup. Pakistan and England have never met in a T20 World Cup final before.

Both the teams lost World Cup semifinals in the last World Cup in the UAE.

However, the weather may play spoilsport on Sunday at the MCG as heavy thunderstorms are predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology

