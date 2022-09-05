scorecardresearch
‘When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me’: Virat Kohli

Kohli shared an intimate detail of his Test captaincy resignation, featuring former India skipper MS Dhoni.

Kohli and Dhoni during the India-Sri Lanka ODI series in 2017. (Photo: PTI)

“When I left Test captaincy I got message only from MS Dhoni and nobody else,” Virat Kohli has said. “Lot of people have my number but only he had called. There are some connections with are genuine and it has some security. If you want to give me suggestions give me one-on-one.”

Virat Kohli has never shied away from showing his appreciation of his former India MS Dhoni. Whether it is tweeting near midnight about his IPL innings or an even random Instagram post going into a big tournament.

And now, the 33-year-old who resigned from his role of India’s Test captain earlier this year has told that Dhoni has also been the one to reach out to him even during his most difficult days.

Speaking in the press conference after India’s defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage, Kohli shared how Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him when he announced his Test captaincy resignation.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:23:34 am
