‘When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me’: Virat Kohli

“When I left Test captaincy I got message only from MS Dhoni and nobody else,” Virat Kohli has said. “Lot of people have my number but only he had called. There are some connections with are genuine and it has some security. If you want to give me suggestions give me one-on-one.”

Virat Kohli has never shied away from showing his appreciation of his former India MS Dhoni. Whether it is tweeting near midnight about his IPL innings or an even random Instagram post going into a big tournament.

And now, the 33-year-old who resigned from his role of India’s Test captain earlier this year has told that Dhoni has also been the one to reach out to him even during his most difficult days.

Speaking in the press conference after India’s defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage, Kohli shared how Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him when he announced his Test captaincy resignation.

More to follow