When did Dinesh Karthik play in Australia? This isn’t Bangalore wicket. Replace him with Rishabh Pant,’ says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has echoed the views of Kapil Dev in asking for Rishabh Pant to replace Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik hasn’t succeeded yet at the T20 world cup. He fell in the last-over thriller against Pakistan and couldn’t score much against South Africa, top edging a pull.

“This should have been the case from the first day. Pant has played Tests and ODIs there, and has performed. When did Dinesh Karthik last play in Austrlaia? This isn’t a Bangalore wicket. I said this even today that Pant should’ve been in the team instead of Hooda, Pant has the experience of playing here. He broke Gabba’s pride in his legendary knock),” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.com.

(“Ye toh pehle din se hona chahiye tha. Vo vahan Test cricket khele hain, ODI khele hain aur perform kiya hai. Dinesh Karthik kab Australia me khele hain? Ye koi Bangalore ki wicket nahi hai. Main aaj bhi ye hi keh raha tha ki Hooda ki jagah Pant ko khilaate, unko vahan khelne ka anubhav hai. Unhone Gabba ka ghamand toda hai Australia ka.”

Couple of days ago, former India captain Kapil Dev had said that Pant should play instead of Karthik.

“I want to say that since we have Rishabh Pant, now is the time India need him. It felt as if Dinesh Karthik would get the job done, but factoring in the wicketkeeping as well, I feel that if India have that left-hander option in the team, this team would look complete,” said Kapil.

In the game against South Africa, Karthik left the field before the last five overs of the match and Pant took over the wicketkeeping duties as a substitute.

Advertisement

“I can only give them suggestion, it’s the management’s decision. If Karthik is fit, they will go back to him again. But according to me, Rishabh Pant should’ve been in the XI from the start),” said Sehwag.