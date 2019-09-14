When complete blackout halted Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I game at Dhaka

A power failure at Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka led to the whole stadium going pitch dark for a few minutes during a T20 match between Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe on Friday. The incident happened after the 17th over of Zimbabwe’s innings. The delay was not too long but it gave the spectators a chance to put their smartphones’ flashlight to use. Nothing but flashlights and advertising boundaries were visible at the ground.

Watch:

This is not the first time, power failure or floodlight malfunction has halted a cricket game. Earlier this year, a T20 Big Bash game between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat at the Gabba was abandoned. There are many such instances – India vs Sri Lanka in 2009 at Eden Gardens, South Africa vs Sri Lanka earlier this year at Newlands and others.

Sanity was restored as the floodlights were back on in a few minutes after. In a rain-curtailed 18 overs per side game, Zimbabwe were put to bat by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. From 5 for 63 in 10th over, Zimbabwe managed to post 144 on the board.

Ryan Burl played an unbeaten quickfire inning of 57 runs from 32 deliveries. Burl took on left-arm spinner Shakib in the 16th over hitting him for 28 runs including two sixes and four fours. The left-handed batsman shared an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket Tinotenda Mutombodzi who scored 27 runs from 26 deliveries.

Chasing a target of 145, Bangladesh suffered a massive batting collapse. Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib got out for single-digit scores. The hosts were reduced to 6 for 60 in the 10th over. The 182-run partnership between youngster Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain helped Bangladesh get back in the game.

Afif scored 26-ball 52 including eight fours and one six. The 19-year-old took his team to the doorstep of victory before losing his wicket. Bangladesh won the match by three wickets with two balls to spare.