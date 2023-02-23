Axar Patel reveals how he almost wore jersey with wife’s name on back during an IPL match in Dubai

In a hilarious interview recently, all-rounder Axar Patel recalled an incident when he almost wore his wife’s jersey to an IPL match in Dubai.

Axar made the revelation during an episode of Delhi Capitals’ YouTube show DC Cafe, where he and his wife Meha were interviewed recently. In the conversation, the cricketer recollected a funny memory from the 2021 edition of the IPL.

“I had just come back from fielding in the scorching heat of Dubai… I was sweating profusely. After cleaning myself, I took out the only t-shirt left in my bag.

“The t-shirt felt too tight… I thought after all the gyming, my body has pumped up and the t-shirt doesn’t fit me anymore.

“I asked someone to check whose name was written on the back… they said it’s Meha’s jersey (laughs).”

When the host asked him about the best moment in his life, Patel said, “15.06.2014 – my India debut.”

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 29-year old cricketer put on a brilliant performance with the bat.

Axar, alongside veteran spinner Ashwin, put on a 114-run, ninth-wicket stand that helped India reach 262, only one run short of Australia’s first-innings.

In the second Test against Australia on Saturday, Patel scored a crucial 74-run knock while batting again alongside Ashwin.