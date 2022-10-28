scorecardresearch
What’s the difference between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam? Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik explain

Former Pakistan cricketers Misbah Ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis dissected and decoded the difference between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, ENG vs INDShoaib Malik said Both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are world-class but Virat knows how to play in pockets. He finds the gaps and at will and that is why his success rate is high. (SOURCE: FILE).

Virat Kohli versus Babar Azam is one of the hottest topics in the cricketing arena.

The comparison between the two modern-day batters finds its foundation on the backdrop of the sheer amount of runs they have scored and at a consistent rate.

However, it is not only the volume of runs but also their exhilarating style in which they do, leaving fans in awe.

A close look at their comparison in T20 internationals tells us Kohli has scored 3856 runs batting at an average of 52.82. Babar, on the other hand, has accumulated 3,231 runs at an average of 43.66.

However, in the T20 World Cup in Australia, Virat has been in sensational form while Babar has looked like a pale shadow of himself. Former Pakistan cricketers Misbah Ul Haq, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis dissected and decoded the difference between the two.

“Virat becomes a different player as he keeps on playing more deliveries. Once he has played 15-16 balls, his strike rate increases and he becomes more dangerous” said Misbah on A Sports before adding, “This is something that Babar needs to learn. After the first six overs, his strike rate comes down. For a match-winning inning, you need to do it like Virat.”

“Both are world-class but Virat knows how to play in pockets. He finds the gaps and at will and that is why his success rate is high,” opined Shoaib Malik.

Agreeing with Malik, Waqar Younis said, ” Virat is not afraid of using the bottom hand and going over the top. We love Babar but he does not often go over the top,” said Younis.

“He is a classic batsman and looks very elegant while batting but in T20 cricket you need to take the game to the bowler by going over the top. If you are batting at No. 1 or No. 2, you have to take the risk by going over the top and finding the gap otherwise you will play too many dots and put pressure on yourself,” added Younis.

