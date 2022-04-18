‘What’s the current status of Mumbai T20 league’: North Mumbai Panthers owner asks MCA

North Mumbai Panthers owner Rajdip Gupta, who owns a team in the Mumbai T20 League, has written a letter to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office bearers asking to know the status of the MCA -run franchise T20 league.

Due to the pandemic, MCA couldn’t conduct its T20 League, however, with the situation returning to normal, owners wanted to know the reason behind not resuming its annual tournament.

“I would like to know, in the capacity of team owner, What is the current status of conducting the Mumbai T20 league this year? If IPL or TNPL can be organized, why not Mumbai T20? We joined the vision of MCA to promote young cricketers by giving them a world-class platform to showcase their talent,” Gupta wrote in its email which is accessed by The Indian Express.

Five years ago, MCA decided to have its own league modelled on IPL and Tamil Nadu Premier League. It helped MCA earn a heavy pay cheque, however, post 2020 Covid -19 things have come to a complete halt. The owners wanted to know MCA’s plans about their league.

“My concern is that there has been no update or progress related to Mumbai T20 in the last six months. We invested heavily and are still keen to support further, but I would like to know the vision of MCA with this league,” Gupta further wrote seeking clarity from the MCA side.

In order to give exposure the MCA had decided to run its league for its local players. The matches were telecast too. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Praveen Dube Yashasvi Jaiswal did play this tournament. Players like Dube came to limelight after his performance in this T20 Mumbai League.

Last year, MCA had informed its T20 Mumbai League owners that they had deferred its tournament due to the second wave in the country. The MCA had planned to host its event after IPL 2021 in May but later postponed it as the situation worsened.