What was concerning about Rohit’s innings in 2nd ODI vs ENG? Abhishek Nayar answers

Rohit Sharma scored 26 off 47 balls in the 2nd ODI against England on Thursday. He looked scratchy throughout that innings, and England missed a few half-chances. Former Indian coach Abhishek Nayar acknowledged that the concern is not the rustiness in his innings, but Rohit’s inability to convert a score into a half-century.

“Conditions are important. You have to respect the conditions. In this game, the ball was seaming, doing a bit, so you expect Rohit Sharma to take time as he is not playing all formats. He also understands and will reflect. After a point, after Sam Curran’s over, it looked like he was under pressure. Other than that, I felt the tempo was fine. I am not so worried about the strike rate. But normally, when he gets to 26, he does make a 50 from there. So that is something he would be concerned about,” he said on Star Sports’ segment ‘Game Plan’.